What is your opinion of the church of the living God? I Timothy 3:15 refers to the church as “the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth.”
Just the fact that the church belongs to our living God of Heaven should influence our attitude positively toward it. Statements I hear often spoken in today’s society is, “I don’t believe anyone anymore;” “You can’t trust anyone these days;” or “You don’t know who to believe in our world today.” Well, the fact that God’s church is “the pillar and ground of the truth” should get our attention.
Now, we cannot expect to find a church full of perfect people anywhere. No human being can claim perfection, for the Bible declares there is not a just man upon the face of the earth that does good and sins not. Someone has said, “If you find a perfect church, be sure you do not join it because it would no longer be perfect.” The church is one of few organizations that proclaims the precepts of the Bible, which is the Word of truth in a world of dishonesty and untruths.
It blesses our hearts when we read in an obituary that someone was in the house of the Lord “every time the doors were opened,” or that “their greatest joy in life was going to God’s house.” Just in case you are wondering, I want to go on record saying, “I love the house of God with all of my heart. It is my favorite place to go.”
When we married, my wife made the comment that she would never have to worry whether we would be in the house of the Lord every service. We realize, of course, there will be times of sickness, emergency, etc., when we cannot attend.
It is sad that some professed Christian individuals and families wake up on the Lord’s day and have to decide whether they are going to church that day. A wonderful reminder is found in Psalm 84:10, “For a day in thy courts is better than a thousand (other days). I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than to dwell in the tents of the wickedness.” We read a great promise in Psalm 92:13, “Those that be planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish (prosper) in the courts of our God.”
David had a heart for God and for God’s house as expressed in Psalm 27:4, “One thing have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to enquire in His temple.” The Psalmist in Psalm 84:2 laid bare his heart, “My soul longeth, yea, even fainteth for the courts (house) of the Lord: my heart and my flesh crieth out for the living God.” What passion!
Jesus, however, is the greatest example of the value we should place on the church of God. In John 2, we have the record of Jesus cleansing the temple. After he had done so, His disciples remarked that it was written in the Old Testament, “The zeal of Thine house hath eaten me up.” Oh for a zeal and passion to consume all of God’s people for His house. What then could be accomplished for the kingdom of God as we are equipped to go out and share His love with our world!
Ephesians 5:23 tells us Christ is the Head of the church and Verse 30 says we, as His church are members of His body. We find in Verse 25 that “Christ loved the church and gave Himself (died) for it.” How can we take lightly the church when Jesus went to Calvary and suffered unspeakable torture and death for us?
The zeal of God’s house has consumed me and I pray it will be so for every child of God. I still want to be under the spout (at church) when the blessings come out.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
