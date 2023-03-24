What is your opinion of the church of the living God? I Timothy 3:15 refers to the church as “the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth.”

Just the fact that the church belongs to our living God of Heaven should influence our attitude positively toward it. Statements I hear often spoken in today’s society is, “I don’t believe anyone anymore;” “You can’t trust anyone these days;” or “You don’t know who to believe in our world today.” Well, the fact that God’s church is “the pillar and ground of the truth” should get our attention.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

