What a wonderful day! “Wonderful” is a word that we use often, but what does it really mean? The Word “wonderful” is defined as causing wonder or amazement; marvelous, excellent. All these definitions apply best, without question, to only one Person, the Lord Jesus Christ.
There is no political, historical, sports, scientific, musical, literary, mathematical, entertainment or educational figure today or at any time in the past to whom this word “wonderful” can apply so fittingly.
Isaiah the prophet wrote in his book in the Bible over 700 years before the birth of Christ of the divine glory, the matchless character and the amazing offices of the ministry of Christ. In Isaiah 9:6, we read the names of Jesus as, “Wonderful, Counsellor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Jesus is truly all of that and more. Wonderful is not just a description of our Lord – what He is – but it is also Who He is. Let’s consider now several things about the Wonderful Jesus.
The first thing we want to notice is that Jesus is wonderful in His name. In Philippians 2:9-10, we find these words, “Wherefore God also hath highly exalted Him, and given Him a name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in Heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth.” The next verse says, “And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”
There cannot be any name as wonderful as the name Jesus. He is the Christ, the Son of the living God. Audrey Mieir said it well when she wrote the song titled “His Name is Wonderful” and I quote, “His Name is wonderful, His Name is wonderful, His Name is wonderful, Jesus my Lord. He is the mighty king, master of everything. His Name is wonderful, Jesus my Lord. He’s the Great Shepherd, the Rock of all ages, Almighty God is He. Bow down before Him, love and adore Him. His Name is wonderful, Jesus my Lord.” What a lovely name – the name of Jesus!
Secondly, we see that Jesus is wonderful in His character. His character is absolutely perfect. He is and was perfect in holiness, and if we desire to be like Him, we must let the Holy Spirit produce the holiness of Christ in and through us.
Jesus was wonderful, too, in His love for mankind for “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends (John 15:13).” Yet while we were yet sinners and ungodly, not friends, Christ died for us (Romans 5:6-8). It has been said that we are most like Christ when we love others.
We are reminded of the chorus by Norman Johnson, “To be like Jesus, to be like Jesus! All I ask, to be like Him! All through life’s journey from earth to glory, all I ask, to be like Him. To be like Jesus, to be like Jesus! How I long to be like Him! So meek and lowly, so pure and holy. How I long to be like Him. To love like Jesus, to love like Jesus! All I ask, to love like Him. All through life’s journey from earth to glory, all I ask, to love like Him.” Wonderful, wonderful Jesus.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.