The beautiful song by George Beverly Shea stirs our minds and hearts: "There's the wonder of sunset at evening, the wonder of sunrise I see. But the wonder of wonders that thrills my soul is the wonder that God loves me. There's the wonder of springtime and harvest, the skies, the stars and the sun. But the wonder of wonders that thrills my soul is the wonder that's only begun. O the wonder of it all, the wonder of it all, just to know that God loves me."

"Wonder" is defined as "a person, thing or event that causes astonishment, admiration and marvel because of its novelty, grandeur or inexplicableness." The Bible is filled with characteristics of our Lord that describe how amazing, marvelous and wonderful He is.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.