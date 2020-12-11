One of the most precious, but one of the most mocked-at truths in all the Bible is the virgin birth of Jesus Christ. Some people fail to realize that the birth of Jesus Christ was not a natural but a supernatural one. It was not an impossibility with God as Luke 1:37 declares, “For with God nothing shall be impossible.”
Jesus, in fact, was born of the virgin Mary introduced to us in Luke 2 and He was 100 percent man and 100 percent God. The Scripture tells us that Jesus was conceived of the Holy Ghost and His Father was the Holy God of Heaven.
Some 750 years before Jesus came to the earth, Isaiah the prophet wrote these words, “Therefore the Lord Himself shall give you a sign; Behold a virgin shall conceive, and bear a Son, and shall call His name Immanuel.” In the book of Matthew, we read that Immanuel means “God with us.” Wow! Think of it, My Friend – “God with us!” What a wonderful truth that is!
Now, here is an all-important question for us, “Was it really important and necessary for Jesus to be born of a virgin?” The resounding answer is, “Yes, yes and yes!” There are several reasons I would like for us to consider why this was and is an absolute necessity.
Without the virgin birth of Christ, we would still be spiritually dead in our sins (Ephesians 2:1). There has never been a male of the human species capable of fathering a sinless Savior. Romans 5:12 clearly reminds us, “Wherefore as by one man (Adam) sin entered into the world, and death by sin; so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.”
Jesus is the Son of the living and Holy God of Heaven and could not be the son of Joseph or any other earthly father. I Peter 1:19-20 tells us, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things … But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish or spot.”
Only God the Heavenly Father could have fathered His Son who became our sinless Savior when He willingly shed His rich, red, royal, regal, righteous, regenerating, redeeming, reconciling, resurrecting and rewarding blood on the old rugged cross of Calvary that we might have abundant life here and now and eternal and everlasting life while the endless ages roll.
How we love that old hymn by Bill Gaither, “Child of the King”, that expresses it so well in the second verse and chorus, “Now I’m a child with a Heavenly home. My Holy Father now makes me His own. And I’m washed by His blood and I’m clothed in His love. And someday I’ll sing with the angels above. Oh yes, oh yes, I’m a child of the King. His royal blood now flows in my veins. And I who was wretched and poor now can sing. Praise God! praise God! I’m a child of the King.” Amen and Amen!
We see, too, that without the virgin-born Christ, there could never be peace on earth or goodwill toward men. In Isaiah’s prophecy of the Christ child, we are told, “His name shall be called ... The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of His government and peace there shall be no end (9:6-7).”
Without the virgin birth of Christ we would have no purpose for living and nothing to look forward to after this life because we would not have a sinless Savior to forgive our sin and make us fit for Heaven. I Corinthians 15:19 describes such a fate, “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.”
However, the Bible tells us that the Father sent the Son to be the Savior of the world. We are promised also in Jeremiah 29:13, “And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” Wise men and women, boys and girls still seek Him (Jesus). Merry Christmas to all.
