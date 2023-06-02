Ralph Carmichael worded the first verse and chorus of his gospel song, “The Savior is waiting to enter your heart. Why don’t you let Him come in? There’s nothing in this world to keep you apart. What is your answer to Him? Time after time, He has waited before, and now He is waiting again to see if you’re willing to open the door. O how He wants to come in!” Yes, the Bible reminds us over and over again that He is the patient and seeking Savior.
There is something about our human nature that makes us not like to be put on hold or to have to wait on someone or something. Have you ever stopped to think about how often we frail human beings put the God of Heaven and Earth on hold and make Him wait on us again and again? It is truly amazing that we do this over and over to the Lord and He lovingly and patiently awaits our response to His invitation.
One of the greatest examples of God patiently waiting is seen in His dealings with the nation of Israel who was and is His chosen people. Many times they ignored His counsel, rejected His Word and refused to walk in His ways, yet time after time, He lovingly called them to Himself.
In Isaiah 1:18-20, the prophet records God’s divine message to Israel (and to all people everywhere), “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool. If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: but if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.” Let’s consider now on whom our God is waiting.
First, we see that God is waiting on the lost sinner. According to the Scriptures, we are all lost souls until we come to Christ in repentance of our sin and faith to allow Him to save us. Jesus said in Luke 19:10 that He had “come to seek and to save that which was lost.” The songwriter William Ogden said it this way, “Seeking the lost, yes, kindly entreating, wanderers on the mountain astray; ‘Come unto Me,’ His message repeating, words of the master speaking today.”
Undoubtedly, God is waiting today on the backslider to return to the God of our salvation. The term “backslider” seems to be an offensive word in Christian circles today, but it is a Bible term. Again and again in Jeremiah we find God’s chosen nation referred to as “backsliding Israel” and 3:12 says, “Return, thou backsliding Israel, saith the Lord.”
Who among us has not found himself (herself) backslidden in some area of life for and service of God? Unintentional or careless neglect of the house of God, the Word of God, the will of God, fellowship with Him, etc., will cause the soul to backslide, but He awaits our return.
Next, I believe God is waiting on America to come back to Him, to repent as a nation and to return to our roots as a godly nation (II Chronicles 7:14).
We have just celebrated Memorial Day in our country, that sobering time of the year when we remember those who have served our country, many of whom gave their lives to keep us free. Of course, it is a day of thanksgiving, also, for such sacrifice. The promise is still true, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” (Psalm 33:12) but so is the warning, “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all nations that forget God,” (Psalm 9:17). God is still waiting.
Finally, we see in Matthew 11:28-29 that God waits on the weary one, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you, and learn of Me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.”
Whatever our need today, God is waiting to supply it, for “there is nothing too hard for Thee” (Jeremiah 32:17).
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
