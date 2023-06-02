Ralph Carmichael worded the first verse and chorus of his gospel song, “The Savior is waiting to enter your heart. Why don’t you let Him come in? There’s nothing in this world to keep you apart. What is your answer to Him? Time after time, He has waited before, and now He is waiting again to see if you’re willing to open the door. O how He wants to come in!” Yes, the Bible reminds us over and over again that He is the patient and seeking Savior.

There is something about our human nature that makes us not like to be put on hold or to have to wait on someone or something. Have you ever stopped to think about how often we frail human beings put the God of Heaven and Earth on hold and make Him wait on us again and again? It is truly amazing that we do this over and over to the Lord and He lovingly and patiently awaits our response to His invitation.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.