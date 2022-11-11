Most of us have heard of the famous Rock of Gibraltar. There is a self-governing British colony that rests upon it at the tip of the Iberian peninsula. When we hear the phrase, “Rock of Gibraltar,” it brings to mind extraordinary strength and stability.

One well-known insurance company touts its stability and appeals to all of us to get a “piece” of the rock – their rock. But the Bible encourages us to claim the real Rock – the Lord Jesus Christ – for that “peace” that passes all understanding.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

