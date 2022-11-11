Most of us have heard of the famous Rock of Gibraltar. There is a self-governing British colony that rests upon it at the tip of the Iberian peninsula. When we hear the phrase, “Rock of Gibraltar,” it brings to mind extraordinary strength and stability.
One well-known insurance company touts its stability and appeals to all of us to get a “piece” of the rock – their rock. But the Bible encourages us to claim the real Rock – the Lord Jesus Christ – for that “peace” that passes all understanding.
God has been given many names in the Bible, but it is truly amazing how many times His name is simply stated as “the Rock.”
Not all rocks are created equal as there are many different kinds of rocks, some much stronger than others. Moses in Deuteronomy 32:31 said, “Their rock is not as our Rock,” referring to the false gods of the nations around Israel that even some of the Israelites had embraced.
The Bible tells us that Jesus is “the Rock,” but it also tells us what kind of Rock He is, as we noticed last week. He is the Rock of our Salvation providing abundant life here and eternal life with Him forever. In I Corinthians 10, He is called that Spiritual Rock that accompanied the Israelites all the way from Egypt to the Promised Land. He provided their physical needs as He does ours today.
Matthew 7 reminds us that He is a Stable Rock on which we may build our entire life, enabling us to remain strong and safe through all the trials we may face.
Today, we want to consider how Jesus relates to us in some other areas as our Rock. Throughout God’s Word, we find that He is our Rock of Shelter. In Exodus 33, Moses wanted to see God and His Glory. In Verse 22, we read God’s words to him, “And it shall come to pass, while My glory passeth by, that I will put thee in a cleft of the rock, and will cover thee with My hand while I pass by.”
Moses could not view the full glory of God and live, so God provided protection for Him. Jesus offers us physical shelter, emotional shelter and spiritual shelter in the storms of life.
Next, we see that Jesus is our Rock of Service. He told Peter and the disciples in Matthew 16:18, “Upon this Rock (Jesus) I will build My church.” In I Peter 2:5, the apostle tells us that we are living or lively stones as we are privileged to serve our Lord through His church.
The final Rock we want to consider is found in Daniel 2:44-45. There we see a Rock (stone) hewn out of the mountain without hands that will subdue and destroy all the kingdoms of this world. In their place will be set up the kingdom of our great God which shall never be destroyed, but shall stand forever. What a day that will be.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
