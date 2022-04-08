Several years ago, my wife and I spent part of our vacation in Eureka Springs, where we enjoyed the Passion Play portraying the last week of the life of Christ as well as His death, burial, resurrection and ascension. We have had the opportunity to do that many times since.
While we were waiting for the Passion Play to begin, we took in the program at the Potter’s House, where a young man taught some life lessons while he made a vessel from clay.
The demonstration was based on the story found in Jeremiah 18:1-6 of the Old Testament, “The word which came to Jeremiah from the Lord saying, Arise, and go down to the potter’s house, and there I will cause thee to hear My words. Then I went down to the potter’s house, and behold he wrought a work on the wheels. And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter, so he made it again another vessel, as seemed good to the potter to make it. Then the word of the Lord came to me saying, O house of Israel, cannot I do with you as this potter? saith the Lord. Behold, as the clay is in the potter’s hand, so are ye in Mine hand, O house of Israel.”
In this passage of Scripture, the Lord is telling the people of Israel that He is the Potter, the One Who is in charge, they are the clay or the vessel that He is making and they are in His hands. When we look at these verses up close, we can see not only the story of Israel, but also the story of mankind marred by sin and then remade by the Heavenly Potter through redemption.
The first thing we observe is that all of us are made in the image of God and we are in His hands. In Genesis 1:26 we read, “And God said, Let Us make man in Our image, after Our likeness.” We are told also in Revelation 4:11 that we were made for God’s pleasure, “Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power: for Thou has created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.”
Proverbs 16:4 tells us “The Lord hath made all things for Himself.” The Bible tells us that, after the creation of mankind, God saw everything that he had made and it was “very” good.
The second lesson we see is that mankind was marred by the sin of Adam and Eve and, as a result, all of us are marred and scarred with a sin nature and eventual death. This is made clear in Romans 5:12, “Wherefore, as by one man (Adam) sin entered into the world, and death by sin, and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.”
Romans tells us also that the wages of our sin is death – physical and spiritual – if we do not accept the sacrifice the Lord Jesus Christ made for our sin.
The third thing we note is that the potter in Jeremiah 18 made a new vessel. When we come to Christ as Savior and Lord, He makes us brand-new, “Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away, behold all things are become new” (II Corinthians 5:17). While “the wages of sin is death ... the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23).
Finally, we find that after we have been made new, when we fail, our Lord has the power to mend and restore us to Himself, just as He did Peter, who denied the Lord three times. Through the grace of God, our story can be that we have been made, marred, made new, mended and restored to our blessed Savior and Lord. It doesn’t get any better than that. To God be the glory.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
