It has been said, “The heart of the matter is the matter of the heart.” I believe this statement is so true. The heart is the center of all our being. It is the real you and the real me. It is the space in our innermost being that only God, the one who created us in His own image, can fill. Our heart is of such vital importance that Proverbs 4:23 warns, “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.”
Well, it is still “heart” month in America and around the world, and I am reminded of a young teenager who invited his girlfriend to spend the evening with him and his family. When his girlfriend had left, the young man excitedly told his mother he was sure that he had fallen in love with Susie. His mother responded, “Son, how do you know you are in love?” Johnny replied, “Oh, Mom, when she was here visiting, I could just feel ice-cold chills running up and down my spine.” Little brother, at this point, piped up, “No, no, Johnny, I just dropped a popsicle down your shirt!” Oh the joy of little brothers! I know – I have been blessed with four of them myself.
The Bible is a “heart” book. It reveals to us God’s heart of love for us in sending His Son, Jesus, to die a cruel death on a Roman cross to pay for our sin so we could be saved and come to know Him as Savior and Lord.
There are many conditions of the heart described in the Bible, such as a blind, deceitful, deceived, fleshly, hard, haughty, heavy, proud, stony and uncircumcised heart. Then there is the contrite, fixed, merry, open, perfect, prepared, pure, sound, understanding, whole and wise heart, just to name a few.
In Proverbs 23:26, our Lord through the pen of Solomon gets to the heart of the matter and says to us, “My son, give Me thine heart, and let thine eyes observe My ways.” There is an old and beautiful hymn written by Bennie Triplett titled, “How About Your Heart?,” which speaks about this need so well. It is very heart-searching and I quote the first chorus and stanza.
“How about your heart, is it right with God? That’s the thing that counts today. Is it black by sin? Is it pure within? Could you ask Christ in to stay? People often see you as you are outside. Jesus really knows you for He sees inside. How about your heart; is it right with God? That’s the thing that counts today.”
Now, let’s look at our text and consider this great request from our God, “My son, give me thine heart ... .” First, it is a personal request, “My son ... .” God is asking each of us personally to give Him our sin-sick heart so He can give us a new heart made whole by the blood of the Lord Jesus. The second thing we see is that it is from a personal God, “give Me.” He is the God who created us and and longs to know us in a personal way through His Son.
Next, it is a personal choice, “thine heart.” We all have a heart choice to make and we must choose to say “Yes” or “No” to this request. God knocks on our heart’s door and all we must do is open our heart and receive Him. This brings us to a personal promise found in Revelation 3:20, “I will come in.” God will come in and save us for all eternity if He is allowed to do so.
How’s your heart today? Always remember, U R LOVED!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.