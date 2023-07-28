‘I’ve been blessed by the hand of the Lord; I’ve been touched by His Spirit and fed by His Word. His voice gently speaking is the sweetest I’ve heard. I’ve been blessed by the Hand of the Lord. I’ve been blessed by the hand of the Lord; this life sin had broken His love restored. With the sweet peace of Heaven this world can’t afford, I’ve been blessed by the hand of the Lord.” So goes the lyrics of the beautiful song made famous by Voices of Victory Quartet of Grand Rapids, Mich. The Bible has much to say about the wonderful and mighty hand of the Lord.
Most of us know what it is for someone to ask us to “give them a hand;” and no doubt we have asked the same thing of others. The Bible tells us no man lives unto himself and no man dies unto himself. Doubtlessly, we need others in many ways and sometimes we need them to lend us a physical hand. However, there is no hand like the hand of the Lord.
God’s hand has been described as “the unseen hand” and that is the way we generally encounter His hand in our lives. However, there are instances in the Bible where His hand was a literal, visible hand. In Daniel 5, we have the story of Belshazzar king of Babylon at the party he threw drinking wine from the vessels the Babylonians had taken from the Lord’s temple in Jerusalem. While partying with “a thousand of his lords,” he saw the hand the Lord sent to write a message on the wall which told him that God had finished his kingdom and given it to the Medes and Persians. His kingdom fell that night.
It was God’s hand that literally wrote the Ten Commandments on the two tables of stone (Deuteronomy 9:10). In the book of Ezekiel, we find the story of this prophet during the Babylonian captivity of the nation of Israel. Numerous times in this book we find Ezekiel saying, “The hand of the Lord was upon me,” as God revealed His message through His prophet for Israel. In Ezekiel 2:9, the hand of God actually appeared to Ezekiel with a “roll of a book” in it. This scroll contained the message God had for His people.
We want to consider now how God reaches out His hand of love in many different ways to His children and to all the peoples of the earth. He sends His rain and His blessings on the just and the unjust.
First, we find that His hands are creative hands. After speaking the world into existence and providing everything mankind would need, we see the hand of God as He “formed man from the dust of the earth and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul” (Genesis 2:7). He made us for Himself! He told Jeremiah, “I formed thee in the belly,” and He is still forming precious little ones today.
Next, we see that His hands are nail-scarred hands. After Adam and Eve sinned and “death passed upon all men,” God knew that a redeemer must be provided to pay the penalty for sin. He gave His precious Son, the Lord Jesus, to go to Calvary and there suffer an indescribable torturous death for us.
As we look further in God’s Word, we are reminded that His hands are good hands. When Nehemiah returned to Jerusalem at the end of his captivity in Babylon, he declared that everything he needed had been provided “according to the good hand of my God upon me” (Nehemiah 2:8). We are assured in Psalm 145:9, “The Lord is good to all: and His tender mercies are over all His works.”
Finally, in II Peter 1:3 (and throughout Scripture), we see that His hands are giving hands, “As His divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness.” We have the provision for eternal life through Christ, abundant life here and now and everything we need to live for Christ all our days.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
