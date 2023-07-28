‘I’ve been blessed by the hand of the Lord; I’ve been touched by His Spirit and fed by His Word. His voice gently speaking is the sweetest I’ve heard. I’ve been blessed by the Hand of the Lord. I’ve been blessed by the hand of the Lord; this life sin had broken His love restored. With the sweet peace of Heaven this world can’t afford, I’ve been blessed by the hand of the Lord.” So goes the lyrics of the beautiful song made famous by Voices of Victory Quartet of Grand Rapids, Mich. The Bible has much to say about the wonderful and mighty hand of the Lord.

Most of us know what it is for someone to ask us to “give them a hand;” and no doubt we have asked the same thing of others. The Bible tells us no man lives unto himself and no man dies unto himself. Doubtlessly, we need others in many ways and sometimes we need them to lend us a physical hand. However, there is no hand like the hand of the Lord.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

