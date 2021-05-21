We have all heard it said, “The greatest things in life are free,” but is this really true? Well, I believe it certainly is. The air we breathe is an example of this very fact. The sunlight we enjoy and the beautiful spring colors so abundant this time of the year are manifestations of this truth. The ability to love and to believe is freely given to us by God Himself.
For a couple of weeks now, we have observed some great things found in the greatest book in the world – the Bible, God’s Holy Word. When we say “greatest,” we are speaking of the best of the best.
As we noted earlier, the greatest person there could ever be is the Lord. In Psalm 48:1, the Psalmist David said, “Great is the Lord.” We noted that “great and precious promises” to us are found throughout the Holy Scriptures. Hebrews 2:3 refers to our salvation as “so great salvation.”
David tells us that in keeping God’s commandments there is “great” reward. Our Lord Himself promised us there is “great” reward for those who are persecuted for Christ’s sake (Matthew 5:12). Jesus found “great” faith when a centurion expressed his belief that his servant could be healed without the Lord coming to his home but just by speaking the word.
Paul spoke of the “great” mystery of the Lord Jesus Christ as manifested in the flesh to become our redeemer. He also called marriage and the doctrine of the church “great” mysteries.
Let’s look further in the Scriptures and consider more of the great and wonderful things God reveals to us. In Matthew 22:34-40, we have the story of a Pharisee who came to Jesus and asked, “Which is the great commandment in the law?” To this Jesus replied, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.” Yes, this is the first and greatest commandment of all.
Jesus also charged the church with sharing Christ with others and we refer to this as the “Great Commission.” A commission is an authorization and an empowering to perform a certain task or specific duties. Jesus said that all power is given unto Him in Heaven and earth. He imparts that great power to us as He commands us to “Go ye therefore and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost (Matthew 28:18-20).”
Next, we find the great concern of Christ for the harvest of souls that is so “great” (large). “... The harvest truly is great, but the laborers are few: pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that He would send forth laborers into His harvest (Luke 10:2).”
Finally, there is no place like home. Probably all of us have precious memories of the place(s) we have called “home,” but there is a heavenly home that will be the greatest of all. I Corinthians 2:9 tells us, “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.” The greatest is yet to come.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
