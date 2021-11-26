A quote from Dr. Bob Jones, founder and first president of Bob Jones University, is worthy of repeating and regular consideration. He wisely warned us, “When gratitude dies on the altar of a man’s (person’s) heart, that man is well nigh hopeless.” Throughout scripture, this truth is confirmed.
We have just celebrated that wonderful holiday called Thanksgiving and many of us took the time to thank our Heavenly Father for blessings too numerous to count, especially for His provision for our eternity through the Lord Jesus Christ, our loving families and our great country.
A glimpse at the national and world news and even the events on the local scene bring us the reality that while this season is a time of joy and celebration, there are many who have experienced tragedy and sorrow in the last few days. This is an opportunity also for us to pause and pray for God’s healing hand of comfort in their lives.
One of the greatest lessons my mother taught me was to be thankful and always say “Thank you,” when someone did something for me. It is not difficult to be thankful, but it is a conscious decision we must make and remind ourselves of if we are to be a grateful person.
There are two kinds of people in the world – those who are thankful and those who are not. Some people in life see the glass half full and others see it half empty. It reminds us of the little poem by Dale Carnegie, “Two men looked from behind prison bars; one saw the mud; the other saw the stars.”
In Psalm 100:4, we read, “Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise: be thankful unto Him, and bless His name.” We actually do enter into His gates and courts (presence) when we are found praising Him, for the Bible affirms in Psalm 22:3 that God inhabits (dwells in) the praises of His people.
All people have reason and responsibility to give thanks unto God Who is our Creator and the sustainer of our daily life. We all breathe God’s air, walk on the earth He created, eat His food, drink His water – all while we are living in the body He gave us. Psalm 150:6 says, “Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord: Praise ye the Lord.” If you are living and breathing, that means you, too, My Friend.
Those who know Christ as personal Savior and Lord have the most for which to be thankful. Of all the many things I am thankful for, truly my salvation from sin ranks No. 1. The words of the chorus from the song by Seth and Bessie Sykes come to mind, “Thank you, Lord, for saving my soul. Thank you, Lord, for making me whole. Thank you, Lord, for giving to me Thy great salvation so rich and free.”
It has been rightly said, “All sin flows from the polluted stream of un-thankfulness.” The Scripture says it this way, “The goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance (Romans 2:4).” When I saw the great goodness of God in my life and the Holy Spirit allowed me to see my sinfulness, it motivated me to claim God’s marvelous forgiveness and cleansing. Oh, happy day! It is available for every person. Praise Him! Praise Him!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.