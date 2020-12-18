Well, it’s that time of the year again when people are shopping for that perfect gift for those they love and, in some cases, for those they don’t know well or may not even like very much – ha! All the department stores certainly look forward to this time of the year as well as most of the children. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, many gifts are bought and, in the weeks following, some will be taken back for exchange or refund.
Today, I would like for us to think not about Christmas gifts, but about the “Gift” of Christmas. The Apostle Paul, writing the church at Corinth in II Corinthians 9:15, said, “Thanks be unto God for His unspeakable gift.” The greatest gift ever given and the real “Gift” of Christmas is the coming of the Christ child, our Lord Jesus Christ. The Bible has much to say to us about this “Gift” of Christmas.
First, we noticed above that this “Gift” is unspeakable. It is unspeakable in that we can’t fully explain it; we can’t adequately describe it; we can’t fathom the depths of its treasure nor the vastness of its glory, but we can experience and receive it for ourselves personally.
The Apostle Peter said it this way in I Peter 1:8, “Whom having not seen, ye love; in Whom, though now ye see Him not, yet believing, ye rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory.”
Another thing about this Christ is that He is a glorious “Gift.” John 1:14 gives us these words concerning Him, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only Begotten of the Father) full of grace and truth.” The glory of Christmas is the coming of the Christ of Christmas. It is glorious because of its Provider, its price, its pardon and the privilege of our possession of Christ Himself.
Next, let’s consider that He is a precious “Gift.” We are told in I Peter 1:18-19 that we are not redeemed with corruptible things like silver or gold, but with the precious blood of Christ, and Chapter 2, Verse 7 says it so powerfully, “Unto you therefore which believe He is precious. ...”
We find in Ephesians 2:8-9 that He is a gracious “Gift.” “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast.” It is the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ that brings us salvation.
As we consider Christmas further, we see that this is an eternal “Gift.” Romans 6:23 tells us, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Because of Him, we can enjoy eternity in the presence of our loving God.
We notice, too, that this is a free “Gift.” Paul records in Romans 3:24, “Being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” We might say also that this Christmas gift is a whosoever will “Gift.” Revelation 22:17 issues an invitation, “Whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.”
Finally, we find that it is a God-given “Gift,” described in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth on Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
I’m so thankful for the “Gift” of Christmas. What about you? He (Jesus) had the birthday, but we got the “Gift.” Merry Christmas to all.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
