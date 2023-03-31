Many different terms are used in the Bible to refer to the place of public worship of the God of Heaven. Probably the first to come to mind for many of us is “church,” which is found at least 115 times in Scripture.
Other titles the Bible uses on this subject are: courts of the Lord, God’s house, house of the Lord, sanctuary, synagogue, tabernacle, temple, etc. The sheer use of so many different terms implies the importance God places on His children gathering for public worship. The Scriptures referencing the church number in the hundreds and hundreds. God’s Word is inexhaustible when it come to this matter.
The church is the one organization that Jesus said He would build upon Himself, the Rock of Ages ((Matthew 16:18). It is the one organization that He gave the responsibility of spreading the Gospel, the message of salvation, to the whole world (Matthew 28:18-20). Upon this message hinges all hope of eternal life of the souls of mankind.
We noted in a previous column that Christ loved the church so much He died for it. It is His body and He is the Head of His church. The Church is His bride and one day He will be married to His bride. We will have part in the marriage supper of the Lamb--Jesus (Revelation 19:7-9).
Every born-again believer is needed in the work of the Lord’s church. Jesus saw the multitudes of lost sinners and was moved with compassion. “Then saith He unto His disciples, The harvest truly is plenteous, but the laborers are few. Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that He will send forth laborers into His harvest” (Matthew 9:37-38). The laborers are so few, God will use even me and you.
In recent weeks, I’ve encountered a number of Christians who became dissatisfied with their church and began looking for a new place of service and worship. There are times when changes happen and one feels it is time to move on. But when these did not soon find another church that was a fit for them, they became discouraged and quit attending completely.
My heart is burdened for any who find themselves in this place. My encouragement is not to give up on finding the church where God wants you. Yes, there is a church where each of us can be a blessing and make a difference; and there is a place where the Lord wants you to serve Him. Every one of us is needed, but God has joy and blessing there for us, too.
The work of the church is critical. Souls are at stake for eternity. Just get back on board if you have gotten discouraged and join in the work of the church. Then, “Go out into the highways and byways (of your life) and compel them (others) to come in that My (God’s) house may be filled” (Luke 14:23).
There is no substitute for our personal time in private prayer, Bible study and fellowship with the Lord. But, God brings His Presence in a completely different and powerful way when we meet with other believers. The promise is “For where two or three are gathered together in My name, there am I in the midst of them” (Matthew 18:20).
Furthermore, Hebrews 10:24-25 assures us that we bless and encourage others when we meet in God’s house with God’s people. We are told this is even more important in days such as we are experiencing now in our nation and the world as Christ’s coming draws near.
Listen to the words of the songwriter Sabine Baring-Gould, “Like a mighty army, moves the church of God; brothers we are treading where the saints have trod. We are not divided; all one body we. One in hope and doctrine, one in charity. Onward Christian soldiers.”
“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
