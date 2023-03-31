Many different terms are used in the Bible to refer to the place of public worship of the God of Heaven. Probably the first to come to mind for many of us is “church,” which is found at least 115 times in Scripture.

Other titles the Bible uses on this subject are: courts of the Lord, God’s house, house of the Lord, sanctuary, synagogue, tabernacle, temple, etc. The sheer use of so many different terms implies the importance God places on His children gathering for public worship. The Scriptures referencing the church number in the hundreds and hundreds. God’s Word is inexhaustible when it come to this matter.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.