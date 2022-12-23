What a Christmas coincidence! This story is one that was first published in the Little Rock “Baptist Trumpet” on Dec. 12, 2018, and a month later in the “Missouri Missionary Baptist.”
In the 1930s, with the Great Depression in full swing, a group of Christians gathered in the farming community of Kewanee, Mo. They canvassed the area to determine if the residents were interested in the establishment of a Baptist church.
The response was so overwhelmingly positive that on Sept. 22, 1935, the Kewanee Baptist Church was organized. The founding pastor was a young single man, W.S. Gordon, and the first deacon and charter member was a young married man, Joseph McVay, who decades later would become my wife’s grandfather.
Naturally, the pastor and this deacon worked side by side along with other dedicated members to advance the cause of Christ in the community through the young church. Freewill offerings in those early days consisted of a little money, but a good measure of corn, wheat, chickens, eggs, etc., for resale.
Eventually, seven grandchildren were born into the family of that first deacon and over the years all seven, along with their mother, were born again into the family of God and baptized at the church. Their dad, Joseph Jr., was already a member and the music director.
Fast forward to 1999. My wife and I were living near Houston, Mo., where I pastored the Houston Bible Baptist Church, and worked in an area school, Licking Elementary, to supplement my income. On one occasion I had been introduced to a teacher, Mr. Gordon, but we had very little interaction due to working in different departments.
When Christmastime came, however, Mr. Gordon, knowing I was a pastor, presented me with a necktie. The pattern of the tie was the Looney Tunes characters with brightly wrapped Christmas presents.
This gesture sparked a conversation between us in which I mentioned that my wife was from the little town of Kewanee. Mr. Gordon was quite amazed and excitedly exclaimed that his father was the founding pastor of the Baptist church there. To this I replied, “And Melissa’s grandfather was the first deacon of that church.”
An astounding 64 years after the organization of the church, God arranged for the son of the founding pastor to meet the grandson-in-law of the first deacon and in such a unique way.
For 24 years now, I have worn that tie several times every Christmas season. By the grace of God, the church is still flourishing, now for many years under the leadership of Pastor Dan Wisely and his wife, Pam, and their son, Dustin, pastors in Magnolia. The body of W.S. Gordon was laid to rest in Beebe; however, his legacy lives on, not only in Missouri and Arkansas, but in mission posts around the world.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.