It is Benjamin Franklin who is credited with the quote, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except for death and taxes.” With a tax on just about everything, we all definitely can relate with this sentiment. The reality is, though, that some people know how to evade paying taxes and never seem to get caught; but death can’t be avoided no matter where we hide.
There are a lot of unknowns in our lives, but there also are many things we can be certain of as well. The Bible reveals these to us and we want to consider a number of them.
The first that comes to my mind is the brevity of life. No matter how long we live on this earth, life is short. We are told in James 4:14, “Whereas, ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even as a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”
The oldest person who has ever lived was a man named Methuselah, who died at the age of 969 years. Compared to eternity and forever, that was no more than a “blink of the eye.”
Our time on earth passes as quickly as the early morning fog or the dew on the roses. We are born, we live and before we know it, we are gone! It has been said that our years on this earth is the dress rehearsal to be lived to prepare us for eternity. It is amazing how quickly our minutes becomes hours, our hours become days, our days become weeks, our weeks become months, our months become years and soon our years come to an end and time is gone.
A second certainty in this world is that death will come to every one of us. We are told in Hebrews 9:27, “And as It is appointed unto men (mankind) once to die, but after this the judgment.”
Death is a sure thing. It usually comes to us earlier than we want it to and many times it comes unannounced. Romans 5:12 reinforces this truth that, “Death passed upon all men.” The “wonderful” thing about death is that Jesus has taken the sting out of death (I Corinthians 15:55) and one day death itself will die (Verse 54). Amen!
A third certainty we want to consider is that judgment is coming to all of us. In the Scripture we referenced above in Hebrews, we read, “But after this (death) the judgment.” The truth of the Bible is that there will be a judgment for the believer in Christ (Romans 14:10) and one for the unbeliever (Verses 11-12) for “every one of us shall give account of himself to God.”
This is an appointment that none of us can escape, but the good news is found in Romans 8:1 where the Bible assures us there is “no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.” That is why it is of utmost importance that we place our faith in Christ as Savior and Lord and the forgiver of our sins.
A fourth reality we see is that eternity is forever. Someone has said, “Where death finds you, eternity will keep you.” We all will live somewhere forever, either in Heaven or separated from God and good in Hell, and we can prepare for this eternity because of what Jesus did on the cross for us (John 3:16).
A final certainty is that Jesus is the answer. He is the answer for our sin, suffering, life, future, death, judgment and eternity. Whatever our need is, physically and spiritually, Jesus pleads, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls,” (Matthew 11:28-29). What a glorious and certain invitation!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.