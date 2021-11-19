Is Thanksgiving just a holiday with family gatherings, a day off work and scrumptious food, or is there really more to it?
I am so glad that our country has a day on our calendar set aside to remember and thank God for all His bountiful blessings bestowed upon each of us and on our great nation. It is my belief, too, that the God of Heaven takes note that America has publicly declared this day a national holiday for acknowledging Him and His goodness.
While it is a special joy to me that we have designated such a day, the truth is that thanksgiving is to be more of a way of life than just a day specified on the calendar. Truly we all can say that God has been so good to us and has given us more than we could ever deserve.
In Psalm 103:1-5, we read, “Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless His holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits: Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; Who healeth all thy diseases; Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; Who crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies; Who satisfieth they mouth with good things; so that thy youth is renewed like the eagle’s.” He didn’t leave very much out, did He?
Everything that we possess was graciously given to us as a gift from the Lord God in Heaven. James 1:17 confirms this to us, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the Father of lights...” Let’s take a look now at some of the many illustrations in the Bible when people were filled with praise and thanksgiving to God.
When the Lord had brought the children of Israel across the Red Sea and had delivered them from the Egyptians, it was a time of overwhelming joy, relief and gratitude. The song of Moses and the children of Israel in praise to God for the victory He gave is recorded in Exodus 15:1-19. An interesting study of music from the Bible will reveal many times that we are commanded to “Sing unto the Lord.” Just the reading or quoting of hymns can enhance our personal worship.
Throughout the book of Psalms, David thanks God for His great goodness to him and we find these words in Psalm 107:1-2, “O give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good, for His mercy endureth forever. Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom He hath redeemed from the hand of the enemy.”
The psalmist in Psalm 119:13 praises God for His written word, “How sweet are Thy words unto my taste! yea, sweeter than honey to my mouth.”
We find Ezra the priest in Ezra 7:27-28 praising God for putting it in the heart of the King of Babylon to decree that many of the Israelites who so desired should return to Israel. Furthermore, the King had provided all that Ezra and the people would need to return and finish the temple in Jerusalem.
Finally, we see Mary, the mother of Jesus, as she praises God for being chosen to give birth to the Christ Child Who would come to save us from our sins (Luke 1:46-55).
How about us? What do each of us have for which to be thankful this Thanksgiving Day? Let’s remember to let the Lord know. The list is endless, is it not?
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
