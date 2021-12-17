The turkey ‘n dressing is long since gone and the Thanksgiving holiday activities are well behind us for another year. In just about a week, on Dec. 25, we will be celebrating the next big holiday we call “Christmas.” While most of us are well aware that the day and even the year of the birth of Jesus has never been determined and the Bible does not give us this information, still many Christians choose to celebrate His birth Dec. 25.
Thanksgiving is a day set aside in America for us to acknowledge as a nation the blessings God has bestowed upon our country and upon each of us individually. I have often wondered to whom the atheist offers thanks for life, health, prosperity, ability to pursue happiness, etc. Believers have no difficulty knowing to Whom we owe our debt of gratitude for blessings too numerous to count.
We are told in James 1:17, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with Whom is no variableness (changing), neither shadow of turning.”
Did you know, however, that thanksgiving and the Christmas story are connected and are found in the Bible together? Now, I am not talking about Santa Claus, gifts, ribbon, bows, brightly decorated trees, cards, candy, etc., but I am referring to the Christmas message of the birth of the Christ Child and the Savior of the world – the Lord Jesus Christ. In my thorough search of the King James Version of the Holy Bible, I find no reference to the word “Christmas” but this word when used by Christians generally speaks of the season when the birth of Christ is celebrated by many.
Mary, the mother of Jesus, received the first “Christmas” message with a “thanksgiving” heart. In Luke Chapter 1, Mary had a heavenly visitor, the angel Gabriel, who announced the coming birth of the Christ Child. In Verses 31-32 we read, “And behold, thou shall conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a Son, and shalt call His name JESUS. He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest; and the Lord God shall give unto Him the throne of His father David.” Wow! What a message!
When Mary received this message, her heart filled with wonder, amazement, praise and “thanksgiving” to her Lord and God. She then asked the angel, “How shall this be, seeing I know not a man (or I am a virgin)?” Gabriel explained to Mary, “The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God” (Verse 35).
The “Christmas” message is the greatest news that mankind could ever hear – the message of the coming Savior to the world to save us from our sin and make us His own. From a “thanksgiving” heart, Mary declared, “My soul doth magnify the Lord, and my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Savior” (Verses 46-47). How awesome it must have been for Mary to realize she had been chosen of God to be the human vessel who would bring the precious Son of God into the world to become her Savior! How thankful am I that He is my Savior and your Savior if you have accepted Him! But, If you haven’t already, why not accept Him today.
A very blessed Christmas season to all.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
