It was Bob Jones Sr., founder and first president of Bob Jones Christian University, who said, “When the flower of gratitude dies on the altar of a man’s heart, that man is well nigh hopeless.”
One of the many life lessons my mom taught me when I was just a lad growing up in the hills of Arkansas was to always say, “Thank you,” when someone would do something for me.
In Psalm 103:1-5, David said, “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me bless His holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits: Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; Who healeth all thy diseases; Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; Who crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies; Who satisfieth thy mouth with good things so that thy youth is renewed like the eagle’s.”
We, here in America, have so much for which to be thankful, not only at Thanksgiving time, but every day of the year. The only one I know who has no reason to be thankful is the poor turkey. He is hit in the neck, loses his head, they break his legs, knock the stuffing out of him, cut him to the heart and pick on him for weeks. Ha! – but true.
There are so many things for which I am thankful to God and I would like to mention some of them. First, I am thankful for my heritage. David said in Psalm 16:6, “I have a goodly heritage.” I was blessed to have godly grandparents, on both sides of my family, who loved me, prayed for me and shared their faith to me.
In addition, I have five brothers here in Arkansas who love me very much and I love them. They have all professed faith in the Lord Jesus and I look forward, not only to visits with them here from time to time, but to spend eternity with them in the presence of the Lord. I also have a godly wife, Melissia, who loves me, prays for me and supports me in ministry.
I am thankful for my health. I can walk, talk, see, hear, think – well, sometimes I can think!? Ha! I am able, too, by His grace to carry out the responsibilities of my life. I’m so blessed!
God also has blessed me with healing. There have been times when the trials of life have come to me or a friend has proven untrue and God has sent His healing to my soul. In addition, I have experienced physical healing as many of you have.
There are times in life when all of us need help and I am so thankful for God’s help. Psalm 46:1 reminds us that our God is “a very present help in time of trouble.” When trouble comes knocking at our door, we can let Jesus answer it for us.
How thankful I am for my hope. In Psalm 39:7, we find David’s words, “My hope is in Thee.” My hope in Christ is sure, steadfast, solid and secure in Him. That hope is the anchor of my soul.
Finally, I must say that I’m so thankful for heaven. It is the home of every born-again believer who has seen themselves as a sinner in need of the Savior and has turned their heart and life to God for the salvation of their soul. The good news is that it is available to every human soul.
The chorus of a song I love to sing sums it up well, and a version of it was written by Jermain Edwards:
“Thank You for the sunshine; thank You for the rain; thank You for comfort and thank You for the pain. Thank You for the prayers that were not prayed in vain. Thank you, Lord, for everything.”
A very blessed Thanksgiving to all.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
