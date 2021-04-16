Ahhhh, the signs of spring are all around us. Spring has surely “sprung” and we see the breathtakingly beautiful flowers, giving off their pleasant fragrance, and the trees in gorgeous bloom. Everything around us looks so different, sounds different, feels different and even smells different.
In Genesis 8:22, we are told in the Word of God that we can count on the coming of spring every year: “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” In this passage of Scripture, God promises not only to give spring (seedtime), but all four seasons of the year.
We can rightly say, “Thank God for springtime,” because He is the One Who created it and brings it to us. I am reminded of a favorite song written by Gloria Gaither with these words of the chorus, “Thank God for the promise of springtime. Once again my heart will sing. There’s a brand-new day a-dawning. Thank God for the promise of spring.”
God also promises us a springtime (morning) of joy that will follow the winter (night) of sorrow in our lives in Psalms 30:5, where we find these words, “... weeping may endure for the night, but joy cometh in the morning.” Yes, He is truly the God of promise and hope for every season of our life.
Springtime also brings us many dangerous storms, but an important lesson for us to learn is that our God will be with us in the midst of life’s storms. Nahum 1:3 reminds us that “The Lord hath His way in the whirlwind and in the storm, and the clouds are the dust of His feet.”
There are several things I would like for us to consider that springs speaks about to us, and these bring God’s promises to us as well.
Spring brings us beauty through the amazing sights blooming all around us. This reminds us that God has promised us a beautiful home in Heaven after this life if we have accepted Him as our Savior and Lord.
A second thing spring speaks to us of is new life. The lovely plants in full bloom show us signs of new life and resurrection. Our Lord promises us resurrection life after death, eternal life forever and ever and abundant life in Him here and now (John 10:10 and 11:25).
Spring reminds us, too, of new beginnings and new surroundings everywhere. Our Lord promises the same to us in Revelation 21:5, when He says, “Behold I make all things new.”
As spring gives way to new things, we recall that in I Corinthians 15, God promises His children a new body one day. Here we are told that our body that passes away is a natural body, but it will be raised a spiritual body. It is now a mortal body, but it will be raised an immortal body never to die again.
Thank God for the promise of a future spiritual springtime. Thank God for the promise of spring.
