It is amazing how many verses in the Bible speak about the different parts of the body – hands, feet, ears, eyes, the tongue and even lips. Who would ever think about the importance and significance of the lips? The makeup industry comes to mind immediately. It has always fascinated me how many different shades of lipstick are out there.
On a humorous note, I recall before we were married (even before we ever dated) catching Melissia touching up her lipstick and secretly hoping she was doing it for me. Ha! At the time, I think she hardly knew I even existed, so that was what we call “wishful thinking.” Now almost 40 years later, I know for sure she is doing it for me. Ho! Ho!
There are all kinds of lips we hear about today – sealed, smooth, sweet, soft, chapped, parched, hot, ruby red, even candy lips. The Bible has numerous descriptive terms for our lips and it has much to say about how we use them and what they reveal about us.
In Psalm 141:3, David prayed, “Set a watch, O Lord, before my mouth; keep (guard) the door of my lips.” This is a wonderful prayer and one we should personalize in our daily life. We want now to consider different kinds or types of lips in the Word of God.
The Prophet Isaiah gives us a powerful illustration of several types of lips, some good and some bad, in Chapter 6 of the book he wrote. He recorded that He had a vision and “saw the Lord.” In the presence of God, Isaiah was immediately under deep conviction. He realized he had “unclean lips” and the people of Israel had the same problem.
In Verse 5 we read, “Then said I, Woe is me! for I am undone, because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips: for mine eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts.” In this passage of Scripture, we find first of all a servant with “unclean lips” or polluted lips. I’m not sure what all this means about Isaiah, but one thing for sure, God had to wash his mouth out with soap (fire) so to speak – how sad!
The next thing we see is a saint with “purged lips.” Isaiah in Verses 6 and 7 tells us, “Then flew one of the seraphim unto me having a live coal in his hand, which he had taken with the tongs from off the altar: and he laid it upon my mouth and said, Lo, this hath touched thy lips; and thine iniquity is taken away, and thy sin purged.” God has the remedy and cleansing for all our sin.
The final thing we see is a prophet’s “preaching lips.” In Verse 8, God speaks to Isaiah, “And I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” Isaiah answers, “Then said I, Here am I, send me,” and Isaiah went on to preached the message God gave him.
Isaiah’s lips first were polluted, then purged and finally preaching. What about our lips today? Don’t we need to pray David’s Prayer? “Set a watch, O Lord, before my mouth; keep the doors of my lips.” O, be careful little lips what you say.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
