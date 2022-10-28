‘Hide and Go Seek” – remember that old-fashioned childhood game? One person who is “It” closes their eyes while all the others run and hide. After counting to a certain number, the one who is “It” begins his search for the others. It was one of my favorite games.
Long before the onslaught of endless video games and hour upon hour of television, youngsters could be found playing this and other fun games. Instead of playing computer games and using their thumbs all day long, children were outside using their imagination to keep themselves entertained and physically active.
We are reminded in Scripture that there are times in our lives when God hides His face from us. When this happens, it can cause fear and much spiritual discomfort.
David was experiencing this when he asked in Psalm 13:1, “How long wilt Thou hide Thy face from me, O Lord?” Simply put, what he was asking was, “Lord, why are You hiding from me?”
Now, David was not alone in his dilemma, for Job asked, “Wherefore (or why) hidest Thou Thy face, and holdest me for (or treat me as) Thine enemy?” Even Jesus experienced this as He hung on the cross and prayed, “My God, My God, why has Thou forsaken Me?”
This experience may be more common among God’s people than we realize. My wife had a dear friend, a single Christian lady, who was going through such a season in her life. When she shared her plight with Melissia, my wife advised her to “seek the Lord.”
A year later, this young lady had married a preacher and today, she, alongside her husband, is involved in a thriving ministry, touching scores of lives for the Lord. Her testimony was simply, “I began to seek the Lord hour by hour, day after day, and I spent hours in God’s Word.”
A preacher on a well-known gospel television program shared how he walked that valley for three long months while he sought the Lord. When he came out on the other side, his ministry had totally changed for the better and it has never been the same since. Others have testified of waiting upon the Lord for six months and even a year before regaining a sense of His presence. Regardless, it always brought victory.
Yes, the big question is “Why?” I would like for us to consider why our loving God would hide His face from Jesus, His own Son, and sometimes hides His face from us for a period of time. Hopefully, it will help us understand another aspect of God’s nature in a richer and more meaningful way.
There are times when God hides His face from us because of our sin. The Apostle Paul tells us in I Peter 3:12, “For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and His ears are open unto their prayers, but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil.” God turned His face from Jesus on the cross because Jesus took our sin debt and our judgment for sin on Himself.
When we sin, we must seek forgiveness and restored fellowship if we want God’s blessings and presence in our lives.
Sometimes when God hides His face from us it is because He wants us to draw closer to Him. We read in James 4:8, “Draw nigh (near) to God, and He will draw nigh to you.” He simply wants us to come closer to Him.
There are times, too, when God wants us to wait upon Him. In Psalm 40:1, we read, “I waited patiently for the Lord, and He inclined unto me, and heard my cry.”
When it seems God is hiding from us, sometimes it is because he wants us to have a sweeter fellowship with Him. Jeremiah 29:13 tells us, “And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.”
A story is told of a mother who took her young son shopping with her. As she searched through the racks of clothing looking for the perfect outfit, she cautioned her child to stay close beside her. When he strayed a few feet away, she drew him back close to her and warned him again. Finally, after reminding him several times, she let him go and hid herself just out of his sight. It wasn’t long before she heard his cry of panic when he realized he was lost. Of course, she quickly came to his rescue and from that moment, he never left her side.
When it seems to us that God is hiding, let’s remember that we shall seek Him and find Him when we search for Him with all of our heart.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
