‘Hide and Go Seek” – remember that old-fashioned childhood game? One person who is “It” closes their eyes while all the others run and hide. After counting to a certain number, the one who is “It” begins his search for the others. It was one of my favorite games.

Long before the onslaught of endless video games and hour upon hour of television, youngsters could be found playing this and other fun games. Instead of playing computer games and using their thumbs all day long, children were outside using their imagination to keep themselves entertained and physically active.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

