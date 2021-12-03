Whether we realize it or not, we all face many giants of various kinds in life. Our giants are things that challenge or oppose us and we see them as being bigger and stronger than we are. When we look at them, we might say something like, “I’m in big trouble and I’m going to get wiped out this time.” Ziggy (from the greeting card line) said it this way, “It’s just you and me against the world and I’m afraid we are going to get creamed.”
Some giants we face may be fear, doubt, discouragement, besetting sins, addictions, laziness, procrastination, spiritual apathy, etc. The reality is that, if we don’t deal with our giants, they will most definitely deal with us.
The biggest giant an unsaved person faces is unbelief or anything else that hinders them from coming to Jesus Christ and allowing Him to become their Savior and Lord. This is something each of us must do personally if we want to live with Him eternally in a place called Heaven.
Jesus asked two important questions concerning this matter of personal salvation in Mark 8:36-37, where we read, “For what shall it profit a man (person), if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?”
The way to kill this giant of unbelief is first to realize that God has given to every person a measure of faith (Romans 12:3) and then to lift the heart to Christ, exercising that faith and accepting Him as the only means of salvation of the soul. He will wash away every sin in His precious blood and fit you for Heaven. Truly, Jesus is “the Lamb of God that taketh away the sin of the world” (John 1:29).
In the Old Testament, we find God’s people, Israel, facing a giant of a man that would mean certain defeat for them if they could not slay him. In I Samuel 17, we have a very powerful story of a young shepherd boy named David who was not afraid to meet the challenge of this 9 1/2-foot Philistine from Gath who had cursed Israel and Israel’s God for 40 days and nights in the Valley of Elah. We, many times, will encounter our giants in the valleys of the trials of life.
David’s three older brothers were soldiers in Israel’s army and his father, Jesse, sent him to take food to the brothers. When he arrived at the camp, he witnessed firsthand Goliath, the giant, as He defied the army of Israel. The real problem Israel had was that they had forgotten their God was bigger than any giant they would ever have to face in life.
That’s a important truth for us to remember today. God is greater than any problem we may be experiencing. When God takes the fight for us, He takes the “g-i” out of “g-i-a-n-t” and our “giant” becomes an “ant.” David said to Goliath, “Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield, but I come to thee in the name of the Lord of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel. The battle is the Lord’s” (Verses 45 and 47).
David killed his giant with a stone, a sling and a Savior. Whatever may be troubling us today, let’s remember the battle is not ours, but the Lord’s. Let’s go slay some g-i “ants!”
