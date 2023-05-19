We all probably have heard it said, “Sin thrills, sin steals, and finally sin kills,” and the Bible declares it is undoubtedly true.

Another quote that gets our attention is, “Sin will take you further than you want to go, it will keep you longer than you want to stay and it will cost you more than you want to pay.” There is no denying of this truth, either. The scars and consequences of sin are real and can last a lifetime.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

