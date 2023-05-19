We all probably have heard it said, “Sin thrills, sin steals, and finally sin kills,” and the Bible declares it is undoubtedly true.
Another quote that gets our attention is, “Sin will take you further than you want to go, it will keep you longer than you want to stay and it will cost you more than you want to pay.” There is no denying of this truth, either. The scars and consequences of sin are real and can last a lifetime.
We don’t have to look very far to see the effects of sin all around us. The prisons are full of people who have committed crimes and broken the law. All of us have been affected and infected by sin as we read in Romans 3:10, “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” Our society is plagued with alcohol, drug use, sexual sin, corruption in many areas, just to name a few. Let’s consider now what sin did in the lives of some of the most prominent people in the Bible.
First of all, look what sin did to a “satisfied man” named Adam. Genesis 3 tells us that the serpent (the devil) deceived Adam’s wife, Eve, and she ate fruit from the tree of knowledge of good and evil against God’s clear command. She gave the fruit to Adam and he ate it as well. Adam went from being a satisfied man with everything to an unsatisfied man who had lost everything. God provided a covering for their sin, but the consequence was that they were forced out of the beautiful Garden of Eden and sin came upon all mankind. Someone has said, “They ate themselves out of house and home,” but it was no laughing matter.
Next, we want to look at what sin did to a “strong man” named Samson. Many of us know the story from the Bible and have seen movies that have been made of the life of Samson. He was one of the judges of Israel, and he had the physical strength to pull up the city gates and carry then away on his shoulders. On one occasion, he took the jawbone of a donkey and killed 1,000 Philistines, enemies of Israel.
The downfall of Samson came when he laid his head in the lap of Delilah and revealed to her that the secret of the strength God had given him was in his hair length. His sin of lust for women caused him to lose his physical strength, his eyesight, his power with God and, finally, his life. God was gracious in Samson’s dying hour, however, and granted his prayer for strength one more time to be used by God to destroy many more enemies of Israel.
As we look further in the Word of God, we see a “smart man” whose name was Solomon and what sin did in his life. Humanly speaking, he was one of the wisest men who ever lived, but sin changed this wise man into a very foolish man. Solomon was brought down by his wine, women, wealth and pagan worship of the false gods his wives brought into his life. He went on to say that all of life was emptiness and vexation of spirit. Solomon, however, did get it right when he said in Ecclesiastes 12:13, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: fear God, and keep His commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.”
In II Samuel 11, we find the story of what sin did to a “spiritual man” by the name of David. The Scripture tells us that David was a man after God’s own heart, but he committed a grave sexual sin with another man’s wife. He then had her husband killed. The result was God’s declaration, “The sword shall never depart from thine house: because thou (David) hast despised Me (the Lord).” How strong are those words! How sobering! Are we despising our God when we allow sin to come into our lives? David confessed his sin and was forgiven by God, but he still reaped the consequences and saw much tragic death in his family.
Finally, we see what our sin did to a “sinless man” named Jesus. In II Corinthians 5:21, the Bible tells us, “For He (God) made Him (Jesus) to be sin for us who knew no sin that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him.” Jesus simply is sin’s remedy. All we have to do is confess our sin and accept Him by faith as Savior and Lord. He wants to be our Savior and Lord here and now, and He wants us to spend an eternity with Him in Heaven. Oh, what a Savior.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.