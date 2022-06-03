We have just celebrated Memorial Day in America and it has brought back sacred memories for many. My wife and I, as do many of you, have memories of relatives and friends who died in combat for our great country and the freedoms we enjoy. Others we know suffered permanent injuries while serving our country and live with disabilities.
While the holiday was originally established to honor those who died in combat, our thoughts go out in appreciation also to those in active service today and our veterans still living, as well as many who have passed away from causes other than combat. We know of some who have been laid to rest in Arlington and some in military cemeteries in different locations in our nation. How moving it is to view the crosses marking the graves in those cemeteries. Sacred memories indeed!
As we think of other areas of life, all of us have those occasions, including graduations, weddings, funerals, baptisms and the day of our salvation, that have left us with sacred memories. There are numerous places in the Scriptures where the Lord encourages His people to remember and not to forget certain markers and events.
One such passage is found in Jeremiah 51:50, where we read, “Ye that have escaped the sword, go away, stand not still: remember the Lord afar off, and let Jerusalem come into your mind.”
There are several reasons God wanted Jeremiah and the people to remember Jerusalem. The first reason was because He had chosen Jerusalem for His temple and to put His name there. A second reason was so they would not become so settled in Babylon, where they were taken captive, that they would never want to return to the holy city.
There is a place of sacred memories that should come into the mind of every Christian and that is the house of the living God, which is the church. As a matter of fact, my favorite place to go in the whole wide world is God’s house.
It was there that I, as many others, realized I was a sinner in need of a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. There I learned of a place called Heaven and was taught how I could live there forever someday. At the house of God, I also learned of a place called Hell and was taught to lead others to Christ so they could miss such an awful place.
We should take every opportunity to gather with the people of God in the house of God. We also should pray for its prosperity and labor together for its advancement. Another thing we should do is prefer it above any earthly enjoyment. Our lives should be consistent with its holy character.
The Psalmist said in Psalm 137:6, “If do not remember thee (Jerusalem), let my tongue cleave to the roof of my mouth; if I prefer not Jerusalem above my chief joy.” There is a new Jerusalem (Revelation 21:2) we should keep in mind, a place we call Heaven that one day will descend from above. We should remember it more than any earthly joy lest we become worldly. We should remember it in trials lest we become despondent. We should remember it in our times of sorrow lest we become bitter.
Finally, we should remember Heaven in old age so we will long to go home.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
