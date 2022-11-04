When I was just a lad, I lived with my family in Little Rock, where I enrolled in first grade and began my formal education. My dad worked for a construction company that erected several large office complexes there.
During this time, we looked forward to weekends when we could visit relatives in Fifty-Six. One of my adult cousins took great delight in teasing me, mercilessly insisting that I lived in “Big Rock.” No argument on my part caused him to concede, and he irritated me to the point of total frustration.
As we look into the Word of God, we find that it has much to say about rocks and concerning one Rock in particular. Spiritually speaking, Jesus is that Rock, the Rock of our salvation. David said in Psalm 18:2, “The Lord is my Rock, my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength in Whom I will trust: my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.”
The Bible reminds us again and again that, when we come to Christ by faith, He becomes our Rock of salvation, Rock of our safety, strength and supply. Speaking of Himself, Jesus said, “Upon this Rock I will build my church” (Matthew 16:18).
In referring to the journey of the Israelites out of Egypt to the Promised Land, the Apostle Paul said these words in I Corinthians 10:4, “And (they) did all drink the same spiritual drink, for they drank of that Spiritual Rock that followed them, and that Rock was Christ.”
The Bible further tells us that when the great day of judgment comes upon the earth, many will cry unto the rocks to fall on them and hide them from the face of the Lamb, the Lord Jesus Christ.
Let’s consider now some truths about Christ as our Rock. First, we see that our Rock is high. When King Uzziah died, Isaiah saw the Lord “high and lifted up.” We, as believers, must see Jesus as high and holy and live our lives on a higher plane (Isaiah 6).
We find, too, that Christ is a stable Rock. In Psalm 71:3, we read, “Be Thou my strong habitation, whereunto I may continually resort: Thou has given commandment to save me, for Thou art my Rock and my fortress.”
In a parable recorded in Matthew 7, Jesus said that those who build their house (life) upon the Rock (Christ) will find that their life would remain strong and firm regardless of the adversities they would face.
Another thing we see is that Jesus is our Rock of nourishment. In the passage from I Corinthians 10 referred to above, Paul was referring to the Old Testament story when God told Moses to strike the rock and water gushed out to satisfy the thirst of the people. The Scriptures make it clear that the Rock which supplied the precious water was the Lord Jesus Christ.
Psalm 34:8 encourages us to “taste and see that the Lord is good.” David said in Psalm 119:103, “How sweet are Thy words unto my taste! yea, sweeter than honey to my mouth.” While God promises to supply our physical needs, and many of us have seen Him do that miraculously, even more importantly He supplies our spiritual hunger.
Is Jesus your Rock of salvation? He can be your Rock for today and for all the ages to come.
The words of the song, “Rock of Ages” by Augustus Montague Toplady, can be our prayer, “Rock of Ages, cleft for me. Let me hide myself in Thee.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
