When I was just a lad, I lived with my family in Little Rock, where I enrolled in first grade and began my formal education. My dad worked for a construction company that erected several large office complexes there.

During this time, we looked forward to weekends when we could visit relatives in Fifty-Six. One of my adult cousins took great delight in teasing me, mercilessly insisting that I lived in “Big Rock.” No argument on my part caused him to concede, and he irritated me to the point of total frustration.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.