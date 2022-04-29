One of the greatest events that has ever taken place in the history of mankind is the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. When we think of death we usually think about finality and an ending, but because of the resurrection of Christ this is not the case. Jesus died and rose again so that those who trust Him as Savior and Lord would live forever in eternity with Him.
While we look forward to that great resurrection morning when all the dead in Christ shall arise bodily, believers already have the privilege of walking in resurrection life. According to Ephesians 2:1, before salvation we were spiritually dead in trespasses and sins. We were made alive in Christ when He saved us and in this transaction, we then were made dead to sin.
Therefore, we take part in His death on the cross and in His resurrection as we live to walk in newness of life. Romans 6:2 asks, "How shall we that are dead to sin, live any longer therein?"
The Apostle Paul tells us in Romans 6:6-7, "Knowing this, that our old man is crucified with Him (Jesus), that the body of sin might be destroyed, that henceforth we should not serve sin. For he that is dead is freed from sin." We read further in Verse 5, "For if we have been planted together in the likeness of His death, we shall be also in the likeness of His resurrection." Baptism is the perfect picture of our dying to sin, being buried and rising to live a new life.
The question comes to mind, "How do we as believers today live the crucified life dead to sin and the resurrection life of Christ daily?" I believe the Apostle Paul answers this question in Colossians 3, where he gives us several admonitions that will help us.
The first thing we notice in Verse 1 is that we need to seek heavenly things, "If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God." Paul is reminding us that we must keep our focus on the things of the Spirit and on eternal things. You may have heard the accusation that someone is so heavenly minded, they are of no earthly good. I must confess in all my years as a pastor, I have yet to find such a person.
A second thing Paul advises us to do to enable us to live the resurrected life of Christ is found in Verse 2, "Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth." John reinforced this when he wrote, "Love not the world, neither the things of the world" (I John 2:15). Our hearts should be set on the things of God not on the things of this world which shall one day perish.
In all of life there are positives and there are negatives. Paul reminds us in Verse 5 that we are not only to take those positives steps of seeking and loving the eternal things, but that we must remove the negatives, "Mortify (put to death) therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence and covetousness, which is idolatry." We cannot harbor sin in our life and expect to grow in the things of God.
Paul tells us, too, there are some things we are to put off like the putting off of a garment. In Verse 8 and 9 we read, "But now ye also put off all these; anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy communication out of your mouth. Lie not one to another, seeing that you have put off the old man with his deeds."
Believers in Christ have the glorious privilege of experiencing resurrection life in the here and now because of "the exceeding greatness of His power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of His mighty power, which He wrought in Christ when He raised Him from the dead" (Ephesians 1:19-20).
