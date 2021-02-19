A favorite game I remember playing as a boy growing up in Batesville was the classic “Hide and Seek.” One person would close their eyes and count to some particular number while all the other players were finding places to hide. Then followed the announcement by the one counting, “Ready or not, here I come.”
Although that was just a childhood game, I have learned that it is a good thing to always be ready for certain situations in life. I do not recall ever hearing my dad, Enoch Zinn, described as “always calm, cool and collected.” However, he often was a person who looked ahead and tried to be prepared for those challenging events that are bound to present themselves while rearing six rambunctious boys.
My dad was a construction worker and the family was living in Wichita, Kan., a couple of miles from St. Francis Hospital, when I was born. A few weeks prior to the big day, due to the numerous one-way streets in the area, my dad began to practice the drive to the hospital. For several days, he would come home from work, have dinner and make the practice drive. Dad was on “ready.”
The night my mom announced it was time to go to the hospital, she calmly handed her bag to Dad as he nervously rushed out the door, slid under the steering wheel and sped off with precious cargo in the passenger seat. When they arrived at the hospital, nothing seemed familiar. That’s when Dad discovered he had driven the wrong way on a one-way street and could not locate the emergency entrance. Mom rose to the occasion and managed to walk a block to the entrance. Dad was “ready,” but in his excitement, he could not recall the route he had so diligently practiced.
The Bible teaches us to be ready at all times for certain occasions, and we recently considered a number of these. First, we found in Titus 3:1 that we are admonished to be “ready to every good work.” Ephesians 2:8-9 explains that we are saved by grace through faith, not by doing good works. However, in this same chapter, we are told that we are God’s workmanship created in Christ Jesus unto good works.
We found, too, that we who have been born again should always be ready to share Christ with others. The Apostle Paul said in Romans 1:15 that with all that was in him, he was ready to preach Christ to those at Rome also. Many need to hear the good news of the love God has for every person and His wonderful plan for their salvation.
From I Peter 3:15, we noted also that we should be “ready always to give an answer to every man (person) that asketh you of the hope” of eternal life in Christ. There are people all around us who are living in a spiritual fog and are looking for hope for this life and life hereafter.
Now, let’s consider further some things for which the Bible admonishes us to be ready. Christians should be always ready for persecution and even to die if necessary for Christ. II Timothy 3:12 reminds us, “ ... All that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.” Paul said in Acts 21:13, “ ... I am ready not to be bound only, but also to die at Jerusalem for the name of the Lord Jesus.” Many Christians around the world are being persecuted and killed for their faith in Christ.
With the unusual events of the last year, many are asking if we are living in the last days. I and many others believe that we are and the Bible indicates there will be an increase in the persecution of Christians during these times. God’s people in America will not escape this and it is occurring to some degree already.
Finally and most importantly, we all need to be ready for the soon coming of the Lord Jesus Christ back to the earth, first to rapture His own and then to right wrongs, hold many accountable for their wicked and unlawful deeds and to set up His kingdom. Ready or not, He is coming back. I pray we’ll be ready for His coming.
