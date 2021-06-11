It has always amazed me that the word “religion” is only used one time in Scripture in a positive light. The Apostle James tells us in James 1:26, “If any man (person) among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain.”
Jesus, in speaking of the empty and lifeless religion of the scribes and Pharisees said, “Except your righteousness exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no wise enter into the kingdom of Heaven.”
The Apostle Paul spoke of how he was so religious but lost in Jewish rituals when he was Saul of Tarsus. In Philippians 3:8, He describes his past religion, “I have suffered the loss of all things, and do count them as dung, that I may win (have) Christ.” He remembered those years when he actually hunted down Christians to arrest them to be tortured and even killed in the name of religion.
The only religion worth having is found in James 1:27, where the Bible records, “Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this to visit the fatherless and the widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.”
We considered above the previous verse, Verse 26, of this passage, where James said a person with a vile and hateful tongue who pretended to be religious had a vain religion. The subject continues in the following chapter as James calls those who despise the poor and show respect of persons “judges of evil thoughts.” Jesus warned us of such individuals in John 7:16, “Ye shall know them by their fruits,”
Being a Christian and being religious is not the same thing. One can be highly religious, but not have a personal relationship with the Lord. Jesus told Nicodemus, who was one of the most devout men of his time, “Ye must be born again (John 3:7).”
What then is pure or true religion? First of all, pure religion is “personal religion.” We see that real religion happens only when we have a personal relationship with Christ. Jeremiah 29:13 explains it, “Ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” Hebrew 11:16 elaborates on this, “He that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.”
Yes, Dear Friend, our God is approachable, but as the hymn, “I Will Arise and Go to Jesus,” by J. Hart so aptly words it, “All the fitness He requireth is to feel your need of Him.”
A second thing we see is that pure religion is a “purifying religion.” Now that makes sense, doesn’t it? Titus 2:12-14 bears this out and describes how that Jesus “might redeem us from all iniquity and purify unto Himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.”
Pure religion also is a “practical religion.” Paul tells us in I Corinthians 6:19-20 that the Christian’s body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and that we are to glorify God in body and spirit which are His. Real religion is a “powerful religion,” too. “Wherefore He is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by Him (Hebrews 5:25).”
Another thing we find is that pure religion is a “productive religion” as it produces good works and a desire to serve the Lord, “For we are His workmanship created in Christ Jesus unto good works (Ephesians 2:10).”
Finally, pure religion is a “positive religion” for we can know for sure that we are saved and a child of God. The Bible assures us in I John 5:13 that we can know that we have eternal life. His Spirit bears witness with our spirit. How awesome is that!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.