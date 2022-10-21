It has always amazed me that religion is only mentioned one time in the Scriptures in a positive light. In James 1:26, the Apostle James tells us, “If any man (person) among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain.” Jesus also described the religion of the Pharisees as being empty and lifeless.

The Apostle Paul spoke of how he was very religious but spiritually lost in Jewish rituals when he was Saul of Tarsus. In Philippians 3:7-8, Paul had this to say about his Jewish religion without Christ, “What things were gain to me (in his religious but lost state), those I counted loss for Christ. ... I have suffered the loss of all things and do count them but dung, that I may win Christ.”

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

