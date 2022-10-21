It has always amazed me that religion is only mentioned one time in the Scriptures in a positive light. In James 1:26, the Apostle James tells us, “If any man (person) among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain.” Jesus also described the religion of the Pharisees as being empty and lifeless.
The Apostle Paul spoke of how he was very religious but spiritually lost in Jewish rituals when he was Saul of Tarsus. In Philippians 3:7-8, Paul had this to say about his Jewish religion without Christ, “What things were gain to me (in his religious but lost state), those I counted loss for Christ. ... I have suffered the loss of all things and do count them but dung, that I may win Christ.”
We read in James 1:27, “Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.” The word “pure” means genuine, real or true.
Now, James was not saying this is all there is to real spirituality or godliness, otherwise his book would have consisted of only this one verse. However, we certainly understand from this verse that pure religion will be demonstrated by a genuine love for God and others and by a godly life.
Being a Christian and being religious is not the same thing. One may be very religious, but not a Christian at all. Jesus told Nicodemus, one of the most religious men of that time, “Ye must be born again” (John 3:7).
Now let’s consider this question, “What is pure or true religion?” First of all, pure religion is “personal religion.” In the Scriptures, we see that real religion happens only when we have a personal relationship with Christ by receiving Him as Savior and Lord by faith. We all must have this religion which Jesus described as being born again to be saved from a sinful life and a God-less eternity.
Next, we notice that pure religion is “purifying religion.” Now that makes sense, doesn’t it? True religion causes us to live a pure life (Titus 2:12-14). As we walk with Christ, our life is changed and purified.
Pure religion is also a “practical religion.” Paul, in I Corinthians 6:19-20, tells us as Christians our body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and that we are to glorify God with our body and spirit which are His.
We find, too, that pure or real religion is “powerful religion.” It has the power to save the lost soul and to change the human heart (Romans 1:16) fitting us for an abundant life here and now and for an eternal home in Heaven.
Another thing we see is that pure religion is also “productive religion.” It produces good works and a desire to serve the Lord (Ephesians 2:8-10). James states that “faith without works is dead (James 2:17).”
Finally, pure religion is “positive religion.” It is possible to know for sure that you are a child of God and that you are on your way to Heaven (I John 5:13). Wow! How awesome is that!
It is my prayer for all that you have a pure religion.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
