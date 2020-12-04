There can be no doubt that one of the greatest honors we could ever enjoy is for the God of Heaven to hear and answer our prayers. I shudder to think what life would be like without that reality. Thank God there is power in prayer.
This brings to mind a funny thing that happened to me when I was a child growing up in Mountain View. I was about 9 years old when I took a dead fly and pretended to be a preacher officiating his funeral service. (Imagine that – me, a preacher!)
I closed my eyes to pray that God would bless his family and, as I was praying, I heard a buzzing sound. Just as I opened my eyes, I caught a glimpse of a large red wasp swooping down, picking up the deceased and flying away toward the heavens. Ha! – but true! I thought, “Wow, what a powerful prayer!”
When we look into the Scriptures, we see the kinds of prayer that God hears. There are some things about prayer we need to understand. Our prayers must be heart prayers, but what kind of heart prayers does God hear and answer?
First of all, we must pray with a repentant heart. A repentant heart means we see our sin, want to give it up and be made right with God. It is when we hate our sin and want it to be cleansed and washed away in the precious blood of Christ. If we love our sin, God cannot and will not hear our prayers.
I think of King David after he sinned with Bathsheba. We find the story in II Samuel 12 where Nathan the Prophet came to David and confronted him with his great sin. David immediately confessed, “I have sinned against God.”
Then in Psalm 51, he prayed, “... blot out my transgressions. Wash me thoroughly from mine iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin. Then will I teach transgressors Thy ways and sinners shall be converted unto Thee (Verses 1, 2 and 13).” David was then ready to pray effectively and serve the Lord acceptably again.
A second kind of prayer that God loves to hear is one from a clean heart. A born-again child of God can harbor sin in the heart. Psalm 66:18 tells us, “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me [my prayer].” Another way of saying it is, “We must come clean with God.” One preacher admonished his congregation to, “Keep short accounts with God.”
The third kind of prayer God hears is one from a faithful heart. One simple definition of “faithful” is “full of faith.” We read in James 1:6-7, “But let him ask [prayer] in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like the wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive anything of the Lord.” The Master said it Himself in Mark 9:23, “... If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.”
In addition, unfaithfulness in our lives to God and His will and His ways will surely hinder our prayers. We find from Proverbs 28:20, “A faithful man shall abound with blessings.”
We who are born again must realize that when the Lord seeks someone He can use and bless, He chooses one who is faithful. A good example of this is faithful Abraham, a great prayer warrior who prayed powerful prayers and received miraculous answers from his God.
May each of us know the joy of having our prayers answered.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
