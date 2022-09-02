‘Sticks and stones may break my bones” (remember this one?), but words have the potential to pierce to the very depths of the heart and soul. Speech is a very powerful instrument and we speak innumerable words in a 24-hour period.
Words can change everything in our lives for good or for bad in a moment of time and they can be wonderfully inspiring or wickedly detrimental. David realized this and in Psalm 141:3 he prayed, “Set a watch, O Lord, before my mouth; keep the door of my lips.” We all would do well to make this our prayer every day.
Some words are so eloquent that we need hear only a short phrase to recognize a speaker of long ago immediately. Among these that come to mind are, “Four score and seven years ago” ... “I have a dream” ... “Tear down this wall!” Yes, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr. and Ronald Reagan are known for their words as well as their accomplishments.
The most important and powerful words ever spoken or that can be read today, however, include “For God so loved the world” ... “Thy sins be forgiven thee” ... “I will never leave thee nor forsake thee.” Of course, these are the words of Holy Scripture, the Word of God we call the Bible.
On one occasion, Jesus was preaching to some would-be disciples who left Him when they were offended at His message. He then turned to His 12 disciples and ask, “Will you also go away?” The Apostle Peter responded, “Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou has the words of eternal life” (John 6:68). In Verse 63, Jesus said, “The words I speak unto you they are Spirit, and they are life.”
Matthew 24:35 records the everlasting quality of the Word of God when Jesus said, “Heaven and Earth shall pass away, but My words shall not pass away.” The Psalmist David tells us in Psalm 119:89, “Forever, O Lord, Thy Word is settled in Heaven.” The Word of God has been under attack for centuries, but still it abides and is faithful, as shown in I Peter 1:23, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the Word of God, which liveth and abideth forever.”
Verse 25 of this chapter continues, “But the Word of the Lord endureth forever. And this is the Word which by the Gospel is preached unto you.” There is not another book known to man that has this unbreakable promise that its contents will endure forevermore. Wow, what a book the Bible is!
There are many things we are told that the Bible has the power to do in our lives. First and foremost, God’s Word has the power to convert us from a lost sinner to a child and saint (redeemed person) of the Lord. It convicts us of our sin and shows us that we are by nature sinners in need of of a Savior. It was the Word of God that told me I was a guilty sinner and that, without accepting Christ as my Savior, I was lost and separated from God for time and all eternity.
How thankful I am that this was true for me (and is for every person); for, if we do not know we are lost, we cannot be redeemed by the precious blood sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ Who died for all mankind that we might live in glory and bliss with Him in Heaven eternally. I Corinthians 2:9 describes it, “But as it is written (in the Word of God), eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.” What powerful words!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
