‘Sticks and stones may break my bones” (remember this one?), but words have the potential to pierce to the very depths of the heart and soul. Speech is a very powerful instrument and we speak innumerable words in a 24-hour period.

Words can change everything in our lives for good or for bad in a moment of time and they can be wonderfully inspiring or wickedly detrimental. David realized this and in Psalm 141:3 he prayed, “Set a watch, O Lord, before my mouth; keep the door of my lips.” We all would do well to make this our prayer every day.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

