So many times we realize how inadequate we are to address the amazing and innumerable divine qualities of our Savior. Nevertheless, Scripture encourages us to laud and glorify Him every day in our words, actions and attitudes as we meditate on His attributes.
Humility characterized every aspect of the birth, life, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus. He was never accused of being a part of the elite of society. The humble example Jesus set is a rebuke to every form of pride we as humans many times exhibit.
Let’s consider now some areas that demonstrated His great humility:
Pride of birth: “She brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped Him in swaddling clothes, and laid Him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn” (Luke 2:7).
Pride of family affluence: “They brought Him to Jerusalem to present Him to the Lord; ... And to offer a sacrifice according to that which is said in the law of the Lord, a pair of turtledoves or two pigeons” (Luke 2:22,24). (This was the sacrifice of the poor. The wealthier were to bring a lamb, a pigeon, and a turtledove – Leviticus 12:8.)
Pride of rank: “Is not this the carpenter’s son?” (Luke 4:22). (He was not the king’s son, the governor’s son or even the son of the priest.)
Pride of respectability: “Can any good thing come out of Nazareth?” (John 1:46). (Nazareth was considered a town of low esteem and was not located near any major roadway.)
Pride of personal wealth: “And Jesus saith unto him, the foxes have holes, and the birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man hath not where to lay His head” (Matthew 8:20).
Pride of personal appearance: “He hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see Him, there is no beauty that we should desire Him” (Isaiah 53:2).
Pride of reputation: Matthew 11:19 tells us He was “a friend of publicans and sinners.”
The ministry of Jesus was marked by His humility. Matthew 4:24 tells us He was comfortable ministering to “the sick people that were taken with divers diseases and torments, and those which were possessed with devils, and those which were lunatic, and those who had the palsy, and He healed them all.”
Throughout the gospels, Jesus is found preaching and teaching in the synagogues, on the hillside, by the seaside. Many of the Pharisees and Sadducees of the religious Jewish people rejected His message and His ministry. They constantly challenged Him and tried to trip Him up. However, Mark 12:37 records, “And the common people heard Him gladly.”
When the Pharisees criticized Him for eating with publicans and sinners, He responded in Matthew 9:12-13 with, “They that are whole (physically and spiritually) need not a physician, but they that are sick,” and “I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” Jesus told Zaccheus in Luke 19:10, “The Son of Man is come to seek and save that which was lost.”
The heart of Jesus is lovingly portrayed in Matthew 11:28-29, “Come unto Me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of Me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.” I love this passage. Jesus had compassion on the poor, the sick, the sorrowful, the sinful.
But Jesus had love and compassion on the rich as well. When one rich young man allowed his riches to stand between him and a relationship with Jesus, the Bible records in Mark 10:22 that “Jesus beholding him, loved him.”
God’s simple but powerful plan of eternal salvation of the soul is the same for every person. One must realize that he (or she) is a sinner, confess his sin, turning to Christ in faith and accepting the sacrifice of the Lord Jesus on Calvary for cleansing, forgiveness and eternal life. Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
As worded in the song by William E. Booth-Clibborn, here is how it all came about: “Down from His glory, ever living story, My God and Savior came, and Jesus was His name. Born in a manger, to His own a stranger, a man of sorrows, tears and agony. Oh, how I love Him. How I adore Him, my breath, my sunshine, my all in all. The great creator became my Savior, and all God’s fullness dwelleth in Him.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.