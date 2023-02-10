So many times we realize how inadequate we are to address the amazing and innumerable divine qualities of our Savior. Nevertheless, Scripture encourages us to laud and glorify Him every day in our words, actions and attitudes as we meditate on His attributes.

Humility characterized every aspect of the birth, life, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus. He was never accused of being a part of the elite of society. The humble example Jesus set is a rebuke to every form of pride we as humans many times exhibit.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

