Have you ever stopped to consider the immeasurable ability of our God and all the wonderful things He does in us, through us and for us? Jeremiah zeroed in on it perfectly in Chapter 32, Verse 17, “Ah, Lord God! behold, Thou has made the heaven and the earth by Thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for Thee.”
I love the faith-building words of the chorus “Got Any Rivers” by Oscar Eliason, “Got any rivers you think are uncrossable; got any mountains you can’t tunnel through? God specializes in things thought impossible. He does the things others cannot do.” God said of Himself and His ability to save all who would come unto Him, in Isaiah 45:22 and 46:9, “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God and there is none else ... there is none like Me.”
Our God is truly able to do great and mighty things which we cannot even imagine as He tells us in Jeremiah 33:3. How fitting that He is called many times “The Almighty” in the Scriptures. Our human mind cannot fully comprehend His almighty power, but I would like for us to consider how it is sometimes illustrated in the Bible.
We find that God is able to perform the promises He makes to us. Romans 4:20-21 speaks of the confidence Abraham had in God’s promise to give him a son, “He (Abraham) staggered not at the promise of God ... And being fully persuaded that what He (God) had promised He was able to perform.” To Abraham and Sarah was born the promised son, Isaac.
King Solomon in I Kings 8:56 summed up God’s ability to keep all the promises He had made to Israel through Moses in leading them out of the land of bondage in Egypt and giving them the Promised Land. Here he testified, “Blessed be the Lord that hath given rest unto His people Israel, according to all that He hath promised: there hath not failed one word of His good promise, which He promised by the hand of Moses His servant.”
In II Corinthians 9:8, we see that God is able to make His grace abound toward us to meet our every need as we serve Him, “And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work.”
We are told in Ephesians 3:20 that God is able to do more than we are able to ask or think, “Now unto Him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.” In Ephesians 1:20-21, He tells us that power toward us is the same mighty power that raised Jesus from the dead.
Another truth we see is that God is able to keep what we are willing to commit unto Him (II Timothy 1:12). When we commit our soul’s salvation to Him, we can rest assured He is able to keep it until Christ returns or He calls us home and then throughout all eternity.
God is able also to sustain us when we are tempted. Hebrews 2:18 tells us, “For in that He Himself hath suffered being tempted, He is able to succour (help) them that are tempted.” Finally, we are promised that God is able to keep us from falling (in sin) and to present us faultless in the day of judgment (Jude 24).
Ira Stanphill worded it well in his song, “God can do anything, anything, anything. God can do anything but fail.” What do we need Him to do for us today that only He can do?
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
