Have you ever stopped to consider the immeasurable ability of our God and all the wonderful things He does in us, through us and for us? Jeremiah zeroed in on it perfectly in Chapter 32, Verse 17, “Ah, Lord God! behold, Thou has made the heaven and the earth by Thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for Thee.”

I love the faith-building words of the chorus “Got Any Rivers” by Oscar Eliason, “Got any rivers you think are uncrossable; got any mountains you can’t tunnel through? God specializes in things thought impossible. He does the things others cannot do.” God said of Himself and His ability to save all who would come unto Him, in Isaiah 45:22 and 46:9, “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God and there is none else ... there is none like Me.”

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

