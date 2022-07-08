There are many Old Testament names for our Lord Jesus Christ that were given centuries before He came to this earth born of a virgin, Mary. In Isaiah 9, written some 700 years before His birth, we find a cluster of names for our Lord.
Verses 6 and 7 read, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of His government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David.”
Another significant name of Jesus is found in Isaiah 7:14, “Therefore, the Lord Himself shall give you a sign; Behold a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call His name Immanuel (God with us).”
All of these Old Testament names for Jesus have great significance for us today and we want to take a closer look at these names to see what they tell us about Him.
The name Wonderful in Isaiah 9:6 reminds us that Jesus is truly wonderful in all His ways, words and works. He is especially wonderful in His salvation and He is the way of salvation. He said in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth and the life: No man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.” What a wonderful Savior is He!
His ways are wonderful because they are heavenly ways “for as the heavens are higher than the earth” so are His ways higher than our ways (Isaiah 55:8). The Bible tells us His ways are of righteousness, pleasantness, peace, truth and life and they are everlasting.
As for His words, David said in Psalm 119:129, “Thy testimonies are wonderful.” In Verse 18, he prayed that he might “behold wondrous things out of Thy Word.” His works of creation are wonderful and in speaking of His masterpiece of creation, David declared in Psalm 139:13-14, “... Thou has covered me in my mother’s womb ... I am fearfully and wonderfully made.”
He also is our Counsellor and He alone gives us counsel in His word as to how we can be saved from our sins, granted eternal life with a home in Heaven after this life on earth. David confirmed this in Psalm 73:24, “Thou shalt guide me with Thy counsel, and afterward receive me to glory.” We find in Isaiah 28:29, “The Lord ... is wonderful in counsel.” Psalm 119:24 reminds us that, “Thy testimonies also are my delight and my counsellors.” We are assured that the counsel of the Lord is eternal for it shall stand forever (Psalm 33:11).
The name of Jesus also is The Mighty God. The Scriptures record that Jesus said, “Before Abraham was, I AM,” telling us of the deity of Christ and making Him equal with God. He always has been and always will be. As The Everlasting Father, He is eternal, the possessor of eternity and author of eternal life. As the Prince of Peace, He gives us peace in the midst of our “storms” or trials in life, but there will be no perfect peace on earth until He returns to reign in peace without end.
Until that day, He is Immanuel, God with us individually, with His church and “His kingdom ruleth over all” (Psalm 103:19). It is my prayer today that you know my blessed Lord.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.