What’s a year? This may be a question most of us don’t think too much about, but is really important. A year is 12 months, 52 weeks, 365 days (unless it’s leap year), 8,760 hours, 525,600 minutes and 31,536,000 seconds. Wow, what a year!! The sober reality is that we must give an account to the God of the universe for not just one year, but for all the years of our lives.
Let me pose this question for you: “What if the Lord told you that you had just one more year to live on this earth?” My next question, “What kind of year would you strive to make it?” In Luke 13, Jesus was preaching on the all-important subject of repentance and He gave us a thought-provoking parable.
There was a man who had a vineyard of fig trees and one of those trees did not bear fruit or figs for three years in a row. The owner then said to the dresser of his vineyard, “Behold, these three years I come seeking fruit on this fig tree, and find none. Cut it down; why cumbereth it the ground?” In other words, he was saying, “Why should this tree be left standing here? It is good for nothing; cut it down!”
In the next verses. 8 and 9, we see the tender reply of the vine dresser or caretaker, “And he answering said unto him, ‘Lord, let it alone this year also, till I shall dig about it, and dung it: and if it bear fruit, well: and if not, then after that thou shall cut it down.’” What the servant was saying was, “Lord, give me just one more year to help it bear fruit.” There are some powerful life truths we need to gain from this little story that I would like for us to observe.
First, let’s consider the accountability of the tree and the servant. In Verse 6, the master who owned the tree came to call the servant and the tree into account. The reality is that the God of Heaven and earth allows us to live our lives in any way we choose, but we all one day must give an account or answer to Him as to what kind of fruit our lives bear for Him.
Hebrews 9:27 reminds us, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” This Scripture plainly teaches us that we all must give account unto God for the life we live here on earth.
A second thing I see in the parable is the seriousness of the situation. This tree had not borne fruit for three long years. This should remind us as believers that Christ has left us on earth that we might bear fruit. Jesus said in John 15:8, “Herein is my Father glorified that ye bear much fruit. So shall ye be My disciples.”
We note here also the tender care of the tree by the servant in his request to his master, “just one more year.” I’m so glad that our God is such a tender and gracious God. I’m sure sometimes He looks at the fruit tree of my heart and says, “Why cumbereth it the ground?” But the blessed Holy Spirit says, “Father, give me just a little more time to help him bear fruit that pleases You in his life.”
My prayer for all of you and myself is that we will have a fruitful new year in love and service to Christ. May God richly bless you in 2022.
