We who are Americans are a convenience-oriented people. We are shaped, driven, motivated and compelled by convenience and it is part of the fabric of our society.
There are many nations of people who don't have enough to eat and who cannot even imagine such a thing as a "convenience store." Yet, we have them almost everywhere and convenience gadgets galore in every area of our lives.
Modern comforts and conveniences are such a part of our lives, it is difficult to picture living without them. They have even shaped our way of thinking, and our fallen human nature caters to ease and convenience to the point that many times before we attempt something, we ask ourselves, "How much discomfort or inconvenience will it cost me?"
This philosophy and attitude can be found in churches and other Christian circles as well. If we as Christians want to be true disciples and followers of Christ, we must reject this mind-set and determine we are going to do what Christ has told us to do in His Word "no matter what" — just because it is right and it ought to be done!
Paul tells us in I Corinthians 15:58, "Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord."
Dr. Bob Jones Sr., a Baptist minister of days gone by and founder of the Christian university Bob Jones University, said it well, "Do right! Do right! If the stars fall, do right!" Sometimes, as believers in Christ, we think we must have everything to our liking before we attempt to do some ministry and obey our Lord's leading.
Did Jesus not say in His word, "If any man (or person) will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me" (Matthew 16:24)? My Friend, did you catch what Jesus said to us? Deny yourself, pick up and carry your cross, which means for us to die to self, not just today, but every day. The cross means self-denial; it means suffering and persecution; it means being mistreated, falsely judged, lied on and despised by others.
In another passage, Jesus said that if we are not willing to forsake all for Him, we cannot be His disciple. Wow, what strong words for us to consider! There are many people who want to go to church and only hear "feel-good sermons" and "feel-good preaching." The preacher who dares to preach on or mention sin, judgment, Christian responsibility and true discipleship often will be labeled, "harsh, unloving, legalistic and abusing the pulpit."
Those who feel this way would not enjoy hearing Jesus preach, because He was not a "feel-good preacher." He was a Bible preacher who preached on the need for repentance, Christian responsibility and becoming a full-time, serious disciple of Christ. Jesus told the church in Laodicea that they made Him sick and that they needed to repent and get right with God — wow (Revelation 3:15-16)!
We who know the Lord today and have a desire to serve Him need to be reminded that if we are not willing to make the commitment to serve God and follow Him "no matter what," it may cost us, we will never do anything of consequence for Him. Jesus did not call us to Himself and save us just to make us believers, but for us to become disciples who serve Him "no matter what."
