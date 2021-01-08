Happy New Year! I don’t know about you, but I always look forward to a new year. I like the fact that we have the opportunity to get a fresh start – sort of a physical, mental and spiritual do-over.
In Revelation 10, we find an account of a mighty angel coming down to the earth from Heaven and in Verses 5 and 6 we read, “And the angel ... lifted up his hand to Heaven and sware by Him that liveth forever and ever ... that there should be time no longer.” Jesus then tells us in Revelation 21:5, as He addresses the end of time as we know it, “Behold, I make all things new.” He promises us a new Heaven and a new earth.
The Bible is filled with many new things and I would like for us to consider several of them today.
The first and most important of these is the new birth. Jesus told a man by the name of Nicodemus in John 3:3, “Verily, verily I say unto thee, except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” Nicodemus was one of the most religious men of his day, but Jesus told him in Verse 7, “Ye must be born again.”
Each of us can experience the new birth by calling upon the name of the Lord, asking Him to forgive our sin and trusting Him to be our Savior and Lord.
When we do this, we experience another new thing – we become a new creature. II Corinthians 5:17 says it this way, “Therefore if any man [or person] be in Christ, he is a new creature [creation]; old things are passed away and, behold, all things are become new.”
One who places their faith and trust in Christ as their Savior becomes a brand-new person. In the words of the Apostle Paul found in Colossians 3:8-9 and Galatians 2:20, the “old man [person]” is crucified with Christ and he becomes a “new man.”
We also receive a new nature when we come to Christ by faith. In II Peter 1:4, we are told that, at the moment of salvation, we become “partakers of the divine nature.” This means that God’s nature is in the child of God. Wow! We love because His love is in us and we care for others because He cares for others through us. We hate sin because He Who lives in us hates sin and what it does to us.
One of the greatest promises in the Bible to me is found in Lamentations 3:23 where we read about the mercies of God, “They are new every morning; great is thy faithfulness.” The Lord of Heaven offers us new mercies for each new day. What a wonderful God! His mercies for yesterday were sufficient, but we need a fresh supply for today.
God’s Word in Revelation 2:17 also promises those of us who are believers in Christ that we will receive a new name. Only the one receiving the new name will know what it is and at this time, we do not understand the significance of it. We do know that God has a specific purpose for all He does.
The believer is promised also, in I Corinthians 15:53, a new body when we get to Heaven. Further, we are promised a new home in Heaven (John 14:1-6). One day God will make all things new.
Yes, we have a new year to look forward to in 2021, but we can look forward to all the new blessings God provides each day throughout our lives and into eternity.
