My experience with sheep and shepherds, I must admit, is very limited; however, my interest in their unique relationship has led me to research it to some degree. As a child, I counted lots of sheep on my way to sleep and I recall having difficulty in those early years understanding the difference between sheep and goats. Thankfully, I have advanced a little further since then in my knowledge.
The Bible has a lot to say about this subject. Jesus Himself is portrayed as both our Shepherd and the Lamb of God Who takes away the sin of the world (John 1:29). In the Scriptures, we find that Jesus is called the Good Shepherd Who gives His life for the sheep (John 10:11). He is referred to also in Hebrews 13:20 as the Great Shepherd brought alive from the dead to care for and perfect the sheep and in I Peter 5:4 as the Chief Shepherd Who is coming again in glory to give crowns of reward to the faithful shepherds or pastors. The Apostle Peter calls Jesus “a Lamb without blemish and without spot” (I Peter 1:19).
It is said that sheep will only follow the voice of their shepherd and will not follow any other shepherd. Jesus said that His sheep hear His voice, that He knows them and they will follow when He calls them, but they will not follow any other (John 10:4-5).
Let’s look now at I Peter 2 to see what kind of Shepherd our Lord was and is to us today. The first thing I see is that Jesus is the Sinless Shepherd. Verse 22 says, “Who did no sin, neither was guile found in His mouth.” Yet II Corinthians 5:21 tells us that, “He (God) hath made Him (Jesus) to be sin for us, Who (Jesus) knew no sin, that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him.”
Next, we find that He is also our example of the Suffering Shepherd in Verse 21, “Because Christ also suffered for us leaving us an example, that ye should follow His steps.” Jesus suffered physically, mentally and spiritually and was forsaken for a time by God in order to pay our sin debt in full. The song, “The Healer,” composed by Lois Irwin worded it, “He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; surely He hath borne our sorrows and by His stripes we are healed.” The songwriter Samuel Barber in “What Wondrous Love” just could not take it all in, “What wondrous love is this, O my soul! O my soul!”
A third thing Scripture reveals is that Jesus was the Submissive Shepherd. Verse 23 says that, “He (Jesus) committed Himself to Him (God the Father) that judgeth righteously.” Jesus said He came to do His Father’s will and prayed, “Not My will, but Thine be done.” In the song, “Not My Will”, songwriter Arthur Smith left us a wonderful prayer example, “’Not my will, but thine be done,’ prayed Jesus. May this same prayer be mine every day.”
In Verse 24, we see Jesus as our Substitutionary Shepherd, “Who His own self bear our sins in His own body on the tree ... .” Romans 5:8 reminds us, “But God commendeth (demonstrates) His love toward us in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” He freely took our place for God’s judgment of sin.
Finally, Jesus is the Seeking Savior as shown in Verse 25, “For ye were as sheep going astray, but are now returned unto the Shepherd and Bishop of your souls.” Jesus said Himself, “The Son of Man is come to seek and to save that which was lost (Luke 19:10).”
David “the sweet Psalmist of Israel” said in Psalm 23, “The Lord is my Shepherd,” and I can say with David, “He is my Shepherd, too.” My Shepherd wants to be your Shepherd today. Is He your Shepherd?
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
