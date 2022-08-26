My experience with sheep and shepherds, I must admit, is very limited; however, my interest in their unique relationship has led me to research it to some degree. As a child, I counted lots of sheep on my way to sleep and I recall having difficulty in those early years understanding the difference between sheep and goats. Thankfully, I have advanced a little further since then in my knowledge.

The Bible has a lot to say about this subject. Jesus Himself is portrayed as both our Shepherd and the Lamb of God Who takes away the sin of the world (John 1:29). In the Scriptures, we find that Jesus is called the Good Shepherd Who gives His life for the sheep (John 10:11). He is referred to also in Hebrews 13:20 as the Great Shepherd brought alive from the dead to care for and perfect the sheep and in I Peter 5:4 as the Chief Shepherd Who is coming again in glory to give crowns of reward to the faithful shepherds or pastors. The Apostle Peter calls Jesus “a Lamb without blemish and without spot” (I Peter 1:19).

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

