The Apostle Paul penned these words in I Corinthians 13:13, “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three: but the greatest of these is charity (love).”
Well, “love month 2022” has just slipped into the past, but we need not fret because there remains the greatest gift of all – love – no matter what our calendar says.
In the past few weeks, we have related some humorous and some very serious love stories. We have discussed, too, many different kinds of love and some questions that love asks.
In my last semester of Bible College, shortly after my sweetheart and I discovered that love we had never known, Melissia wrote me a letter in which she stated, “Bro. Randy, the Lord makes my world go ‘round, but you enhance every corner of it.” So, I popped that love question of all love questions and married her! (How sweet it is!) Thankfully, she eventually transitioned from “Bro. Randy” to some more romantic terms of endearment.
Isn’t it just like the Lord to keep our world turning, for “by Him all things consist” (Colossians 1:18)? But He also fills every nook and cranny of our world with manifestations of His marvelous love amid the joys of life and even in the darkest moments of our lives.
We have been observing that love relationships often have many and varied love questions and we want to consider more of these from the Bible. Some were asked by our Lord Himself and some by others. Each were life-changing and demanded a personal response.
In John 5, Jesus asked a crippled man, “Wilt thou be made whole?” This was a love question of decision. Jesus was not just asking if the man wanted to be healed, but He was asking, “Do you believe I can make you whole?”
Shakespeare once said, “’To be or not to be,’ that is the question.” In reality, however, to believe Christ or not to believe Christ for the salvation of the soul is the real question. Each of us must decide for ourselves the answer to this eternal love question. We, like this man, are helpless to save or help ourselves.
We find another life-changing love question in John 6. Jesus had just preached a powerful message referring to Himself as the Bread of Life and stated, “He (or she) that eateth of this bread shall live forever (verse 58).” Many of His disciples did not like what He said and decided not to follow him any longer. He looked at the 12 disciples and asked them, “Will ye also go away?” It was a love question of discipleship and He received a glorious answer, “Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life” (verses 67 and 68).
A final love question for us to consider was asked by our Lord as he hung on Calvary’s cross bruised, beaten, battered and bleeding. There He cried out to His Father, “My God, My God, why has thou forsaken me?” It was a love question of despair and damnation (judgment). Jesus took the judgment for our sins so that we could be saved and never have to ask Him that question. Oh, how He loves you and me.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
