It is estimated that Christmas is celebrated in some form in approximately 160 countries and for many of these, it is a commemoration of the birth of Jesus regardless of other traditions observed. Many of us lament the commercialization of the Christmas season in our country. Some shun any secular traditions of celebration while others choose no secular or religious observances.
We recently mentioned that the actual day and even the year of the birth of Christ are not told in Scripture and are not known to mankind today. Many Christians, of course, choose to celebrate His birth Dec. 25. I personally feel one may and should celebrate the birth of our Savior every day of the year just as we worship him each day for His sacrificial death and resurrection.
Romans 14:5-6 seems to shed some light on our quandary as whether to celebrate or not to celebrate: “One man esteemeth one day above another; another esteemeth every day alike ... He that regardeth the day regardeth it unto the Lord.” In another Scripture, we are admonished, “Whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God” (I Corinthians 10:31).
While we may fret over celebrating, not celebrating or celebrating wrongfully this glorious event, God is at work all around us (John 5:17, 19-20). I especially like the way Henry Blackaby and Claude King bring out this truth in their book, “Experiencing God.” While we are doing our thing in the Christmas season or any other season, God is busy all around us doing His thing – performing miracles. I’ve seen several of these firsthand and would like to share with you a few.
The first that comes to mind is of a grandfather and long-haul trucker living in Redfield. He was off work the same weekend as our Christmas service in 1988 and attended the church there that evening. The message I presented in that service was of the Savior Who was born a tiny babe, laid in a manger and grew up to die a cruel death on the cross of Calvary for our sins.
At the close of the service, this grandfather came to the altar, his grandson with him, both of them wanting to accept Christ as Savior. God changed their lives that night and about a week later, I had the privilege of baptizing both of them. Oh, the miracle of the salvation of the soul!
As I continue to reminisce, it was our Christmas service at the church I was pastoring in Pine Bluff in 1989. A young mother attended our church as a first-time visitor with her child that Sunday morning. I preached on the greatest story ever told of the Savior Who came to earth as a baby to grow up and give His life for our eternal salvation.
When the invitation was given, this mom came forward weeping and said to me, “Preacher, I was saved several years ago, but I have been out of church for 10 years. I want to get right with God and be faithful to Him and His church for the rest of my life.” She lived up to that commitment as long as I ministered there. Oh, the miracle of the wanderer coming home to the waiting Father!
My favorite Christmas story of all, however, took place when I was 10 years old. My Grandpa Zinn had passed away a few months before Christmas and our family had moved back from Little Rock to Fifty-Six to live with my grandmother for a time. The Fifty-Six elementary school prepared for its annual Christmas play and I was given the part of one of the wise men. The Fifty-Six Baptist Church was the location chosen for the presentation of the play.
As I marched to the altar that night to present my gift to the Christ Child, my thoughts went to my grandfather. “Grandpa is in Heaven,” I said to myself. “I wonder where I will be someday.” That night God began convicting me of my sin and convincing me of my need of the Savior. Just a few months later, in July 1972, I walked the aisle of the same church during a revival, knelt at the same altar, confessed my sin and accepted Jesus into my heart and life. My brother, Terry, was saved the same night and we were baptized in Roasting Ear Creek a short time later. Oh, the miracle of the convicting power of God’s Holy Spirit!
Regardless of our activities, God is going to continue to perform His miracles. Let’s just keep our hearts open and sensitive to Him as He speaks to us that we may experience His miracles in our lives. Christmas miracles to each of you this year.
