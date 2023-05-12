Without a doubt there is mercy, God’s marvelous mercy, enough to go around for me, for you, for the whole wide world – for every person in every generation since the beginning of time to the end of the world.

God’s mercies are given liberally many times just because we are part of His creation. In Acts 17:28, we find that in God we all “live, and move, and have our being.” We read in Psalm 145:9 “The Lord is good to all; and His tender mercies are over all His works.”

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

