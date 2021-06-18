This Sunday we will celebrate a national holiday we call Father’s Day. I am thankful for our fathers, fatherhood and especially for my own father. My dad, Enoch Zinn, parted this life at the age of 70 in Batesville about 16 years ago and I look forward to seeing him again in glory in that “land of song.”
My dad worked very hard as a construction worker to provide for my mother and his six boys. We never had a lot, but he made sure our needs were met. As most families, we enjoyed times of youthful fun with Dad, which included hunting and fishing trips, swimming, picnics, etc., leaving us with many fond memories.
We always knew we were loved, but like all of us who are fallen human beings, my dad made mistakes and wasn’t perfect. I am thankful also that I have another Father, and He is my Father God who is my Heavenly Father because of my personal relationship with His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.
The Bible teaches us that when we place our faith in Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord and ask Him to come into our heart and life, God becomes our Heavenly Father. In John 1:12 we read, “But as many as received Him (Jesus), to them gave He power to become the sons of God even to them that believe on His (Jesus’) name.”
Jesus tells us in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.” In the following verse, He said, “If ye had known Me, ye should have known My Father, also: and from henceforth ye know Him, and have seen Him.”
There are some very special and important things I want everyone to know about my Heavenly Father. First, He is Heavenly and He is holy. On many occasions, Jesus told His disciples and others that He came from His Father and He came from above. He declared, too, that His Father was holy.
As Jesus prayed in John 17:11 just before going to the Garden of Gethsemane and shortly before His arrest, He referred to God, “Holy Father, keep through thine own name those whom Thou hast given me.” Again in Verse 25 He prayed, “O righteous Father, the world hath not known Thee; but I have known Thee.”
Secondly, we notice that the Heavenly Father is also faithful. In Lamentations 3:23, we read concerning His mercies, “They are new every morning; great is Thy faithfulness.”
We find, too, in I John 1:9 that my Father is forgiving where we read these words, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Hebrews 10:17 assures us that He is a forgetting God when we bring our sin to Him, “And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.”
There are so many other things I could say about my Heavenly Father, such as “He is forceful and judges sin; He is fulfilling in His promises; He is full of love, grace and kindness; and He is forever and eternal.” However, one of the best things I could tell you is that He is available to all who call upon Him to supply every need in this life and a Heavenly home after this mortal life. If you haven’t done so yet, won’t you please meet my Father today.
