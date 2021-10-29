One of the all-time greatest songs ever written, in my opinion, is John Newton’s “Amazing Grace” that speaks to us of God’s matchless grace. This song has blessed multitudes of people in many generations. The most important thing we can ever experience in this life is God’s wonderful grace given to us through the Lord Jesus Christ which guarantees us life beyond the grave when we accept Him as Savior and Lord.
In John 1:14, we read, “And the Word (Jesus) was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” Verse 17 tells us, “The law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.” Jesus is all about grace and truth. God’s truth without His grace would mean condemnation, judgment and death to all of us.
While the song “Amazing Grace” is very familiar to most of us, there is another wonderful song about grace that is my favorite. It is titled “Marvelous Grace” and it was written by Julia Johnston. The first stanza and chorus say, “Marvelous grace of our loving Lord, grace that exceeds our sin and our guilt; yonder on Calvary’s mount outpoured, there where the blood of the Lamb was spilt. Grace, grace, God’s grace, grace that will pardon and cleanse within. Grace, grace, God’s grace, grace that is greater than all our sin.”
This brings to our minds that comforting declaration of Romans 5:20, “Where sin abounded, grace did much more abound.” Most of us have had those moments when God has allowed us to see the exceeding sinfulness of our personal sin and failures and to realize that our sin caused Jesus to go to the cross for our redemption. What a thrill to know that His grace far outweighs all our guilt and the blood of Jesus cleanses deeper than sin has ever stained.
Many words have been used to describe the grace of our God and one of my favorites is the word “marvelous.” Its definition is “causing wonder, astonishing and extraordinary.” When I think about such grace of the God Who loved me so much “that He gave His only begotten Son” to pay for my sin and save my soul, all I can say is, “Wow! Such marvelous grace!”
The Apostle Paul tells us in Ephesians 2:8-9, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works lest any man should boast,” and, in Romans 3:24, that we are “justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.”
Thank God His grace does not end with the salvation of the soul. He provided for every need of our life. We are assured In II Corinthians 9:8 that, “God is able to make all grace abound toward you.” Hebrews 10:28 promises “grace to serve God acceptably.” He told Paul in II Corinthians 12:9, “My grace is sufficient for thee,” and James 4:6 simply puts it, “But He giveth more grace.”
Someone has said, “He gives grace for every mile and He gives grace for every trial.” I need a new batch every day and the well of His marvelous grace will never run dry for His own.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
