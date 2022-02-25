‘How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.” Ah, yes, love is surely in the air, and love certainly does ask many questions. In any love relationship, there are times of communication, observation, reflection, questions and sometimes some very interesting answers.
I heard of one young couple who was sitting on the front porch swing when the wife, a beautiful redhead, asked her husband, “Honey, will you still love me when I’m old and gray?” Tom responded, “No worries, darling, I’ve loved you as a blonde, a brunette and a redhead and it will be no step at all for me to love you when you’re gray.”
Another love question I recall hearing about was from a wife who had been married for 40 years to her high school sweetheart. One day, she asked her husband, “Jim, do you still love me?” Jim wasted no time in reassuring her, “I told you 40 years ago that I loved you and if I ever change my mind, I will let you know.” It was one of those very interesting answers to say the least.
In the Bible, we find several questions I call “love questions,” and they are very powerful and life-changing. The first that comes to mind is found in Genesis 3:9 after Adam and Eve had sinned against God by eating the fruit that God had told Adam specifically they were not to eat. The love question from God was to Adam, “Where art thou?”
God did not ask Adam that question for information but for investigation and inventory. God knew where Adam was, but Adam needed to know where he was with His God, spiritually speaking. It was a question of conviction that was meant to draw Adam to God. When the Holy Spirit convicts us of our sin, it is God’s way of loving us and drawing us to Himself. The heart of God calls out to our heart and, many times, He has to ask us, “Where are you?” so we will bring our sinful heart to Him in faith and let Him save us (Romans 10:9-13).
Secondly, two questions of life-changing significance were asked by a religious, Jewish, synagogue-going sinner by the name of Saul of Taurus. As a Jew, Saul was taught to hate Jesus and His followers. He did everything he could to remove the name of Jesus from the face of the Earth.
In Acts 9, we find the story of Saul as he traveled to Damascus to have Christians arrested. His trip was interrupted by a blinding light from Heaven and the voice of Jesus asking, “Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou Me (or why are you fighting against Me)?” This caused Saul to ask two life-altering questions, “Who art thou, Lord?” and moments later, “Lord, what wilt thou have me to do?” In reality, Saul was saying, “Lord, I want to know you and I want to do your will.”
When we ask these same questions of the Lord today as He speaks to our heart, it leads to our conversion.
A final love question we want to consider was one of commitment and was asked of Peter by Jesus. The story in John 21 finds that Peter had gone back on his commitment to be a follower of Jesus and and a fisher of men. Peter had “thrown in the towel” and had gone back to the fishing for fish business after he had denied Jesus three times just before His crucifixion and all Peter’s hopes that Jesus would rescue the Jews from the Roman government had been dashed.
Jesus asked Peter three times, “Simon, lovest thou Me (do you love me)?” After the third time, the question broke Peter’s heart and he recommitted his life to serve His Lord. How about it, fellow believer? Is the Lord asking you today, “Do you love me more than your job, possession, popularity, people and even yourself?” What is our answer to Him?
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.