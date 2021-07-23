As a youth growing up and going to school in Batesville, I first learned of the seven wonders of the ancient world. I recall a couple of them – the Hanging Gardens of Babylon and the Statue of Zeus of Olympia.
While I do not remember all of them, anyone can just Google it to review the others. I often wonder where Google was “back in my day.” My teachers would have been so amazed at my intellect if only it had been around then.
The dictionary defines the word “wonder” as “something that arrests the attention by its novelty, grandeur or inexplicableness.” In Mark 4:35-44, we find the story of Jesus and His disciples as they sailed on the Sea of Galilee toward the country of Gadara. Jesus had been preaching to and teaching the multitude throughout the day and, weary and tired, He fell asleep in the ship.
When a great storm arose and the waves began to fill the ship, the disciples panicked and awakened the Master. Verse 39 tells us, “And He arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, ‘Peace, be still.’ And the wind ceased and there was a great calm.” The disciples then exclaimed, “What manner of Man is this that even the wind and sea obey Him?” They marveled at this wondrous miracle, but they soon forgot it.
In Mark 6:30-44, we find Jesus multiplying the five loaves and two fishes to feed 5,000 men, besides the women and children. Again, the disciples’ memory of this great miracle was short-lived.
Fast-forward to Mark 6:45-52 which relates the story of Jesus walking on the water as the disciples were distraught from another storm at sea. When Jesus came into the ship and again calmed the raging sea, the disciples “were sore amazed in themselves beyond measure and wondered (Verse 51).”
In addition to forgetting that He had calmed the storm before, the Bible records, “For they considered not the miracle of the loaves (Verse 52).” Sometimes we, too, lose the wonder of God’s working in our hearts and in our lives.
As Christians, if we are not careful, we lose the wonder and joy of our salvation experience. This happens when we neglect a close walk with God or allow sin to stay between us and our God. The good news is that we can get the wonder back by drawing near to God and allowing Him to draw near to us, “Draw nigh unto God, and He will draw nigh unto you (James 4:8).”
We also can lose the wonder and amazement of the Word of God, the Bible. My, what a great and wondrous book it is! This happens when we fail to read it and meditate on it every day. My Friend, read the Word until it burns in your heart. Jesus said, “The words I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life (John 6:63).”
Finally, we sometimes lose the wonder of the house of God. This happens, too, when we neglect it. The cure for this is simply to go, then get involved and invite others to go with you.
Let’s not lose the wonder of it all!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.