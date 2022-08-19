In my observation of people over the years, I have noticed that some people seem to be cut out for city living and others not so much. I have lived in several large cities in my not-so-short lifetime and I don’t consider myself a “city guy” at all.
Wichita, Kan., Little Rock and Oklahoma City have all been home to me at sometime. Currently, the town I call home “boasts” just under 200 population.
While I love the simple life of small town USA, I am looking forward to moving someday to a rather large and eternal city called Heaven. In the Bible, we are told of a man named Abraham who had a telescopic faith and vision, so to speak. Hebrews 11:10 tells us of Abraham, “For he looked for a city which hath foundations, whose Builder and Maker is God.”
Abraham has often been called the “Father of the Faith,” and his life teaches two main lessons for us to consider. The first lesson is that we are saved by faith alone, but a faith that saves us will never stand alone. It will be accompanied by a life of service to God and others. The second lesson is that the just shall live by faith. Abraham by faith saw that God would one day build that new Heaven, a city not made by hands eternal in the heavens.
The songwriter, Marvin Dalton, penned the words to the song “Looking for a City,” and we quote it here. First Verse: “Here among the shadows, living in a weary land with strangers, we’re a band of pilgrims on the move. Through dangers, burdened down with sorrows, and we’re shunned on every hand, but we are looking for a city built above.” Second Verse: “Here in disappointment often, we so sadly roam, and earthly friends no longer speak one word of love. But truly we have found contentment; Jesus promised us a home, so we are looking for a city built above.”
Third Verse continues, “In this land of danger, we are going here and there. We’re simply trusting in the blessed Savior’s love and mercy. Though we may be strangers, living in this world of care, we’re always looking for a city built above.” Finally, the chorus sums it all up: “Looking for a city, where we’ll never die. There the sainted millions never say ‘goodbye.’ There we’ll meet our Savior and our loved ones, too. Come, O Holy Spirit, all our hopes renew.”
Jesus expressed the sentiments of this song in John 16:33, “In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” In John 14:2-3 He said, “I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”
There are several things I love about this city called Heaven. I love the fact that it is eternal – it will last forever. It will be my home for all eternity. It will not wear out, rust out, fade out or ever close down for repairs. I love also that Heaven will be a family affair. All of God’s people throughout all ages will be there as one great big happy family. Most of all, I love that there I’ll meet my Savior face to face.
It is my prayer for each of you that you have received the gift of eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ and that you are looking for that city also.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
