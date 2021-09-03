The most powerful truth in all the Bible is that we can have everlasting (length of) and eternal (includes quality of) life by looking to Jesus in faith and accepting what He did for us on Calvary to forgive our sin and save us.
I Corinthians 15:19 tells us that, “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.” Without this promise of forever life after temporal life on this earth, the Bible says we would have a miserable existence. However there is no greater promise than eternal life and it is obtained by “looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith (Hebrews 12:2).”
There is a beautiful old hymn titled “Look and Live” written by William Ogden which says it so well. The first stanza and chorus says, “I’ve a message from the Lord, Hallelujah! The message unto you I’ll give. ‘Tis recorded in His Word, Hallelujah! It is only that you look and live. Look and live, My Brother, live. Look to Jesus now and live. ‘Tis recorded in His Word, Hallelujah! It is only that you look and live.”
The last stanza strikes a real chord of praise in our hearts, too, “I will tell you how I came, Hallelujah! to Jesus when He made me whole. ‘Twas believing on His Name, Hallelujah.! I trusted and He saved my soul.”
The inspiration for this hymn is found in Numbers 21. We are told in this chapter that the children of Israel were complaining about how things were going and they got mad at God. However, they took it out on Moses. Who of us as pastors has not seen this happen on occasion? It is easier to “take it out on” the pastor than to take it to the Lord and deal with it. Human nature has not changed much, has it?
In the story here, the Lord sent fiery serpents among the Israelites to bite and kill some of the people because of their murmuring. They repented and pleaded with Moses to ask God to take away the judgment of their sin. In Verses 8 and 9, the Lord told Moses to make a serpent of brass and lift it up high on a pole. Those who had been bitten by a serpent were only to look upon the serpent on the pole to be healed.
The brazen serpent was a beautiful picture of the Lord Jesus and our salvation by looking to Him in faith and calling upon the Name of the Lord (Romans 10:9-13). The serpent was a picture of sin and brass was a symbol of judgment. The brass serpent was a picture of Jesus dying on the cross to pay our sin debt for us. All we have to do is look to Him in faith and live. Wow!
Years ago one dreadfully cold winter in England, there was a terrible snowstorm on a Sunday evening. The preacher of a small church couldn’t get to town to hold services that night. A small crowd of worshippers gathered and a layman stood and read Isaiah 45:22, “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all ye ends of the earth; for I am God, and there is none else.”
A young man named Charles Haddon Spurgeon came forward and was saved at the end of that service. He later became a famous preacher and evangelist who was greatly used of God in England.
I am reminded of the precious testimony of a former drug addict who had come to the end of himself and was at the point of suicide. His story goes that in desperation as a grown man who had not prayed since a child, he began to weep and call the name Jesus over and over again until all his despair had totally drained out of his soul, along with all his desire for drugs for the rest of His life. Jesus saved this man that night.
God can work just as great a miracle in the midst of any despair we might experience. Look to Jesus and live – now and forever.
