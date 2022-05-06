In a previous column, we observed that believers are identified not only with the death of Christ but also with His resurrection life. In Romans 6:5-7, we read, “For if we have been planted together in the likeness of His death, we shall also be in the likeness of His resurrection, knowing this, that our old man is crucified with Him, that the body of sin might be destroyed, that henceforth we should not serve sin. For he that is dead is freed from sin.”
We saw that before salvation, mankind is dead in trespasses and sin (Ephesians 2:1). But Christ died on the cross “for” sin and when we accept Jesus and what He did on the cross for our salvation, we die “to” sin. This means that every child of God has the right, opportunity and even the responsibility to die to self, sin and self-righteousness and to rise to live in the resurrection power of Jesus Christ.
This is what the Apostle Paul meant when he wrote in Galatians 2:20, “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life that I now in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, Who loved me and gave Himself for me.”
So how do believers in Christ today live in the crucified, resurrection life of Christ? This important question is answered in the New Testament in Colossians Chapters 3 and 4. We previously noted several things that makes this possible. We saw that we must seek Heavenly things (Colossians 3:1). We, too, must set our affection or heart on things above (Verse 2). We are to mortify or put to death the deeds of the flesh (Verses 3-7) and we are to put off worldly lusts and habits (Verses 8-9).
When we have done these things, the next step is to put on some things like putting on a new garment. First, we must put on the new man or new nature and Christ. Colossians 3:10 tells us, “And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of Him (Christ) that created him.” Once we have accepted Christ, we all have the new nature which we are to put on or focus on and which is not to be ignored or disregarded.
In addition, we must put the word of God in our hearts. In Colossians 3:16, we read, “Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.” This can only be accomplished by regularly reading and meditating on the Word of God.
According to Verses 17 and 23, we find that we must do all things to the glory of God, and not as unto men. In the Old Testament, God said that He is God and that He would not give His glory to anyone else. As we look at Verses 20-22, we find that we are to be obedient in all things. God’s blessings cannot rest upon our lives when we know in our hearts that we are living in disobedience to His commands in some area.
Colossians 4:1 admonishes us to continue in prayer. Communication with our Heavenly Father is an absolute necessity. We are also to walk in wisdom (Verse 5) which God promises in James 1:5 to give to all who ask him for it. Finally, in Colossians 4:6 we are encouraged to let our speech be that which pleases God. In another Scripture, the Bible tells us to let no corrupt communication proceed out of our mouths but that which will edify or build up those who hear it.
II Peter 1 describes the resurrection life also, and promises that, “If these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.” It is ours for the claiming.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
