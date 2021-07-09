Inscribed on our national Liberty Bell we can find these words, “Proclaim liberty throughout the land unto all the inhabitants thereof,” the exact words recorded in Leviticus 25:10 of the Old Testament. Our great country was established on the principles of life, liberty and justice for all.
There is a universal desire for liberty or freedom in life and the Bible has much to say about this important principle. Jesus tells us plainly in John 8:32, “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” In Verse 36, He says, “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”
In this passage of Scripture, it is recorded that many of the Jews believed on Jesus as their Savior, but some of them did not want to have anything to do with Him. The crowd that rejected Him answered Him these words, “We be Abraham’s seed, and were never in bondage to any man; how sayest Thou, ye shall be made free?”
The Bible teaches us that Jesus is the author of real life and liberty. The Apostle Paul says in Galatians 5:1, “Stand fast (firm) therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.” Here Paul is telling us that if we don’t stand firm in the faith, we will fall into one kind of bondage or another.
Christ came to bring us life and liberty, but Satan comes to bring us into bondage or slavery and spiritual death. If we are going to enjoy real life and liberty, there are some things that we must know.
It is of utmost importance that we know about our flesh or sin nature. We must put it to death every day by an act of faith in God’s strength. Paul said in I Corinthians 15:31, “I die daily.” He said it another way in Galatians 2:20, “I am crucified with Christ ... and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God.”
We find, too, it is crucial that we know about our fight. The Christian life is a daily fight with the world, our flesh and the devil. As the song by Kenny Bishop, “I Came Here to Stay,” so aptly puts it, “It’s a battlefield, brother, not a recreation room; it’s fight, it’s not a game.” We are assured that, “Greater is He that is in you, than he that is in the world (I John 4:4).”
As we further consider the pursuit of true life and liberty, we need to know about our faith also. I John 5:4 assures us, “This is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.” Christ has won the victory for us already, and we have only to trust in Him. He is worthy of our trust.
In order to have liberty, we also must know about our foe, Satan. I Peter 5:8 admonishes us and describes our foe, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” Yes, he is stronger than we are, but we can defeat him through the power of the blood of Christ.
Of supreme importance, however, is that we must know about our Heavenly Father. He is Lord of all; He is Master; He is the great Creator and He has all power in Heaven and earth. His aid is always available for His children.
Finally, we must know about our future as a child of God if we are to walk in life and liberty. The Bible tells us that one day the trump of God shall sound and the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who remain will be caught up with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air and to be with Him forevermore. Amen!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
