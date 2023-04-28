When we consider how God accomplishes His work in our world, I stand amazed at how our Lord has the ability to take small things and do big things with them. This just proves that we as believers serve an all-powerful and miracle-working God.

Why would God choose the insignificant of this world to bring to pass His magnificent purposes? I Corinthians 1:25-27 gives us some insight into this mystery. Here we find that “the foolishness of God is wiser than man (mankind) and the weakness of God is stronger than man ... not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called: But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the mighty; and base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath He chosen.”

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

