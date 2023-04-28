When we consider how God accomplishes His work in our world, I stand amazed at how our Lord has the ability to take small things and do big things with them. This just proves that we as believers serve an all-powerful and miracle-working God.
Why would God choose the insignificant of this world to bring to pass His magnificent purposes? I Corinthians 1:25-27 gives us some insight into this mystery. Here we find that “the foolishness of God is wiser than man (mankind) and the weakness of God is stronger than man ... not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called: But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the mighty; and base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath He chosen.”
Then Verse 29 clearly states His reasoning, “That no flesh should glory in His presence.” This statement is followed up in Verse 31, “He that glorieth, let him glory in the Lord.” God spoke these words in Isaiah 42:8, “I am the Lord: that is My name: and My glory will I not give to another.” Wow, what a powerful, glorious statement from our great God!
The Scriptures are chocked full of examples of the kinds of people God uses. Just a reading of the Bible’s great Hall of Faith chapter, Hebrews 11, grabs our attention and our hearts in amazement as we see the mighty things God did with some of the most common, ordinary people who loved and served Him.
One day, as Jesus sat near the treasury in the temple and watched as the people cast in their money, He taught His disciples a powerful lesson. Luke 12: 41-44 records the incident, “Many that were rich cast in much. And there was a certain poor widow, and she threw in two mites (said to be possibly a half-cent).” Jesus’ declaration to His disciples was, “This poor widow hath cast more in than all they which have cast into the treasury: for all they did cast in of their abundance; but she of her want did cast in all that she had, even all her living.”
It wasn’t much to look at on the surface, but it was all she had and Jesus said it was more than all the money given by everyone that day.
Moses is considered one of the greatest leaders of all time, but the Bible indicates he had some kind of speech impediment. Can you imagine a leader trying to corral thousands of Israelites (or thousands of us gentiles) without being able to speak plainly? Think of the decades of his leadership of the Israelites, of the great prayer warrior he was and the fact that he is credited with writing the first five books of our precious Bible! Praise the Lord for what He enabled this great man of God to leave behind for us!
A verse in the Bible that continues to amaze me is the description of Moses found in Numbers 12:3, “Now the man Moses was very meek, above all the men which were upon the face of the earth.” Wow! Does that not remind us of our precious Lord Jesus when He described Himself in Matthew 11:29, “For I am meek and lowly in heart.” Wonder if Moses ever sang that little chorus by Norman Johnson, “To be like Jesus, to be like Jesus, all I ask, to be like Him. All through life’s journey, from earth to glory, all I ask, to be like Him”
A pastor in Missouri related a story to his congregation of a week of revival that was scheduled in his home church in Somerset, Ky., when he was a teenager. The church felt led to call an evangelist who had a definite speech impairment. As the time for the meeting to begin approached, the members of the church became more and more burdened, thinking of the speech handicap of the evangelist. They began to pray fervently that God would bless the revival.
Each night, crowds overflowed the building. The one-week scheduled revival turned into a 3 1/2-week soul-saving event with wayward Christians getting right with God as well. It went down in the history of the church as the greatest revival ever.
May we pray, “Take my life and let it be consecrated, Lord, to Thee.” It has been said many times, and it remains true today, “Little is much if God is in it.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
